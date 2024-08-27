At Kyiv's request: Stoltenberg convenes the NATO-Ukraine Council

Tomorrow, August 28, at the request of Ukraine, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held at the level of ambassadors. This was stated by the Alliance's spokeswoman Farah Dahlallah, Reutersreports and UNN.

Details

It is expected that the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry will address the allies and inform them about the needs of the Armed Forces.

The meeting will be held at the ambassadorial level. Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is expected to brief the allies via video link on the situation on the battlefield and the priority capability needs - summarized the NATO spokesperson.

Addendum

The publication reminded that the NATO-Ukraine Council was established last year to ensure closer coordination between the Alliance and Kyiv.

Council meetings are usually attended by NATO ambassadors and Ukrainian officials.

Tomorrow's meeting comes after a recent wave of heavy Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure - Dahlallah said in a statement .

Recall

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the most massive air attack by Russia on August 26, 201 air targets were shot down - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.