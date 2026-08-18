At a plant near the border with the Russian Federation in Finland, a tank containing pine oil exploded

An explosion occurred at the "Kaukopea" plant in Finland, not far from the border with russia. It happened at two o’clock in the morning; there were no casualties, UNN reports, citing YLE.

Details

The explosion was caused by the rupture of a tank containing pine oil, which caught fire. The factory control room recorded the explosion and called the emergency response center at approximately two o’clock in the morning.

According to Finnish media, the accident occurred outdoors on the plant’s tank farm, where various liquids are stored. Approximately 50 cubic meters of pine oil spilled across the site, and firefighting lasted for more than two hours.

In addition to the yard area, pine oil entered Lake Saimaa through the stormwater drainage system. For this reason, booms began to be installed on the water early Tuesday morning, while the substance is being removed from the water using a vacuum truck.

The plant director said that the raw material used at the facility is a by-product of pulp cooking, from which pine soap was previously made. It is now used to produce process chemicals for the pulp industry.

We remind you

The Italian authorities rejected speculation about Russia’s possible involvement in the explosion at an ammunition-manufacturing plant in the municipality of Colleferro, southeast of Rome.