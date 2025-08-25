Astronomers have detected the core of a dying star, confirming theories of atom formation

$41.280.07
06:07 AM • 14317 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
05:46 AM • 18996 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 12870 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 25042 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 42502 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
August 24, 09:24 AM • 39781 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 37326 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
August 24, 05:50 AM • 54029 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
August 23, 07:20 AM • 87134 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 65398 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Publications
Exclusives
"You don't need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do": Sybiha responded to criticism from Hungary and called for independence from RussiaAugust 24, 10:39 PM • 15111 views
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injuredPhotoAugust 24, 11:11 PM • 14652 views
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: detailsVideoAugust 25, 12:29 AM • 13562 views
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attackVideo02:25 AM • 4120 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM • 8542 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 13084 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 50685 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 35730 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 36170 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 38821 views
Astronomers have detected the core of a dying star, confirming theories of atom formation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Astronomers have for the first time observed the core of a dying star, confirming theories of atom formation. This observation provides unique data on nuclear fusion and stellar evolution.

Astronomers have detected the core of a dying star, confirming theories of atom formation

Astronomers have observed the core of a dying star, confirming theories about how atoms are formed. This was reported by UNN with reference to phys.org.

Details

According to a publication in the journal Nature, stars are powered by nuclear fusion – a process in which lighter atoms merge into heavier ones, releasing energy.

Fusion occurs in stages throughout a star's life. In a series of cycles, hydrogen (the lightest element) first fuses into helium, and then heavier elements such as carbon are formed. The most massive stars continue fusion up to neon, oxygen, silicon, and finally, iron.

Each burning cycle occurs faster than the previous one. The hydrogen cycle can last millions of years, while the silicon cycle ends in a matter of days.

As the core of a massive star continues to burn, the gas outside the core takes on a layered structure, where successive layers capture the composition of the burning cycle progression.

While all this is happening in the star's core, it also emits gas from its surface, which is carried into space by the stellar wind. Each thermonuclear fusion cycle creates an expanding shell of gas containing a different mixture of elements.

Then, great pressure and temperature cause iron to fuse, but unlike the fusion of lighter elements, this process absorbs energy rather than releasing it.

The release of energy from fusion is what keeps the star from gravity, so the iron core collapses. Depending on how large it was initially, the collapsed core will turn into a neutron star or a black hole.

The collapse process creates a "rebound" that pushes energy and matter outward. This is called a core-collapse supernova explosion.

The explosion illuminates the gas layers that previously separated from the star, allowing us to see what they are made of. In all known supernovae to date, this material was either hydrogen, helium, or a layer of carbon formed in the first two cycles of nuclear burning.

The inner layers (neon, oxygen, and silicon) form only a few hundred years before the star explodes, meaning they do not have time to move away from the star.

Recall

Residents of central Victoria, Australia, reported seeing a large meteor on Sunday that flew across the night sky. Some people described an extremely bright fireball and a loud sound as the object flew overhead.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Australia