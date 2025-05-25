Aseyev: Civilians who have been in captivity for 8 years were forgotten in the prisoner exchange

In the latest exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000", there were no civilians who spent 8 years in captivity. This was stated by former hostage, journalist and human rights activist Stanislav Aseev, UNN reports.

According to him, the list of hostages, which he handed over to President Volodymyr Zelensky back in January 2020, "remained a list".

The vast majority of these people are in the 32nd strict regime colony in Makiivka, where they were brought after Isolation and from other prisons. Some of these people actively helped our special services back in the years when the generation of those who care didn't care what was happening in the Donbas Aseev wrote on Facebook.

He noted that "the amount of suffering of prisoners" cannot be compared "neither from the objective nor from the moral side".

"But the term of captivity is an objective criterion, and if the state takes civilians (and it takes them) - it is absolutely unacceptable not to take into account those who have been sitting the longest. These people in the 32nd zone are nobody for Russia. Therefore, the question here is different - are they someone for their state," Aseev summarized.

The commander of the "Azov" corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, Denys Prokopenko, stated that in the latest exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000", there was not a single soldier of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the NGU "Azov". He emphasized that the reason for this is not Russia's unwillingness to give up the Azov soldiers, but the need to review the exchange tactics, offering the aggressor new, more important "lots".

The third stage of the largest exchange - among the 303 Ukrainians who returned home from captivity - 70 defenders of Mariupol, including 33 defenders of Azovstal and 46 defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov shared posts dedicated to the third stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners. They summarized that in total, 1,000 Ukrainians returned home in three days.

