Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 148100 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 164222 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 239608 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 291436 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 179823 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 113316 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 108784 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 74795 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57512 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54717 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Aseyev: Civilians who have been in captivity for 8 years were forgotten in the prisoner exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1608 views

The latest prisoner exchange did not include civilians who spent 8 years in captivity. The list of hostages handed over to Zelensky back in 2020 remained a list, Aseyev said.

Aseyev: Civilians who have been in captivity for 8 years were forgotten in the prisoner exchange

In the latest exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000", there were no civilians who spent 8 years in captivity. This was stated by former hostage, journalist and human rights activist Stanislav Aseev, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the list of hostages, which he handed over to President Volodymyr Zelensky back in January 2020, "remained a list".

The vast majority of these people are in the 32nd strict regime colony in Makiivka, where they were brought after Isolation and from other prisons. Some of these people actively helped our special services back in the years when the generation of those who care didn't care what was happening in the Donbas

Aseev wrote on Facebook.

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine 25.05.25, 12:34 • 3770 views

He noted that "the amount of suffering of prisoners" cannot be compared "neither from the objective nor from the moral side".

"But the term of captivity is an objective criterion, and if the state takes civilians (and it takes them) - it is absolutely unacceptable not to take into account those who have been sitting the longest. These people in the 32nd zone are nobody for Russia. Therefore, the question here is different - are they someone for their state," Aseev summarized.

Let us remind you

The commander of the "Azov" corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, Denys Prokopenko, stated that in the latest exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000", there was not a single soldier of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the NGU "Azov". He emphasized that the reason for this is not Russia's unwillingness to give up the Azov soldiers, but the need to review the exchange tactics, offering the aggressor new, more important "lots".

The third stage of the largest exchange - among the 303 Ukrainians who returned home from captivity - 70 defenders of Mariupol, including 33 defenders of Azovstal and 46 defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov shared posts dedicated to the third stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners. They summarized that in total, 1,000 Ukrainians returned home in three days.

The Coordination Headquarters continues its work: the organization of a new exchange is already being prepared25.05.25, 15:06 • 3002 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
