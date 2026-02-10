As a result of the Russian strike on Odesa Oblast, 95,000 people were left without electricity

Night strikes by Russian troops on the energy infrastructure of southern Odesa region left more than 95,000 residents in 42 settlements without electricity, with the most difficult situation in Kiliya. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, writes UNN.

Tonight was another test for the south of Odesa region. Due to cynical enemy strikes on energy facilities, more than 95,000 people in 42 settlements were left without electricity. - the report says.

Kiper noted that the most difficult situation is in Kiliya. Here, more than 200 houses, where 9,000 people live, do not have gas and centralized heating. Heating there is only possible with electricity. Without electricity, these are thousands of cold homes. The enemy understands well where it is striking.

From the State Emergency Service, 7 powerful generators for critical infrastructure support; 8 heat guns for rapid heating of premises, and 5 field kitchens are already heading to the south of the region. Additionally, 10 aid points will be deployed. If necessary, the volume of aid will be increased.

Points of invincibility and heating are operating in every district. There is backup power, hot tea, and people who can help.

Emergency recovery work is ongoing. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore heat and light to people as soon as possible. - added Kiper.

Russians attacked Odesa region's energy facilities at night: power partially lost in three communities – OMA