As a result of the Russian strike on Odesa Oblast, 95,000 people were left without electricity

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 3348 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 8390 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 7672 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 12464 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
09:19 AM • 14373 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 25534 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 34331 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30598 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 27820 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 23253 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.4m/s
61%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 10, 04:59 AM • 22501 views
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 11938 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 16438 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 16235 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 9344 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 1708 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 12464 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 9398 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 33611 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 41719 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Oksana Markarova
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Omelyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 17137 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 18821 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 18920 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 45127 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47072 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Starlink
Heating

As a result of the Russian strike on Odesa Oblast, 95,000 people were left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

As a result of Russia's night strikes on Odesa region's energy infrastructure, over 95,000 residents were left without electricity. The most difficult situation is in Kiliya, where 9,000 people are without gas and heating.

As a result of the Russian strike on Odesa Oblast, 95,000 people were left without electricity

Night strikes by Russian troops on the energy infrastructure of southern Odesa region left more than 95,000 residents in 42 settlements without electricity, with the most difficult situation in Kiliya. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, writes UNN.

Tonight was another test for the south of Odesa region. Due to cynical enemy strikes on energy facilities, more than 95,000 people in 42 settlements were left without electricity.

- the report says.

Kiper noted that the most difficult situation is in Kiliya. Here, more than 200 houses, where 9,000 people live, do not have gas and centralized heating. Heating there is only possible with electricity. Without electricity, these are thousands of cold homes. The enemy understands well where it is striking.

From the State Emergency Service, 7 powerful generators for critical infrastructure support; 8 heat guns for rapid heating of premises, and 5 field kitchens are already heading to the south of the region. Additionally, 10 aid points will be deployed. If necessary, the volume of aid will be increased.

Points of invincibility and heating are operating in every district. There is backup power, hot tea, and people who can help.

Emergency recovery work is ongoing. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore heat and light to people as soon as possible.

- added Kiper.

Russians attacked Odesa region's energy facilities at night: power partially lost in three communities – OMA10.02.26, 07:41 • 3818 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
charity