As a result of the Russian drone attack on Cherkasy region, an outpatient clinic and a kindergarten were damaged - OVA

Russian drones attacked the Cherkasy region this night, damaging the buildings of an outpatient clinic and a kindergarten.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, writes UNN.

Details

The forces and means of air defense, our mobile fire groups in the region, destroyed a total of 27 Russian drones - Taburets said.

He noted that no one sought help from doctors, but infrastructure was damaged as a result of the drone attack.

In particular, in the Uman district, the roof of the warehouse of a rural outpatient clinic, as well as several cars, were damaged by debris. In the Zvenyhorod district, windows were broken in a local kindergarten and village council - added Taburets.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also clarified that these data are preliminary. The survey of the territory affected by the enemy attack is ongoing.

Addition

Yesterday, a Russian drone struck Cherkasy, wounding a man who is in serious condition. A shop and a private enterprise were damaged, and sappers are examining the area.

