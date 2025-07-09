As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Khmelnytskyi region, one person died
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Khmelnytskyi region, a person born in 1960 died. The fatal injury was caused by fragments of an enemy "Shahed"-type drone.
On the night of July 9, Russian troops launched another attack on the Khmelnytskyi region. One person died as a result of the attack. This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tyurin, writes UNN.
It has also been established that as a result of today's night attack, unfortunately, a person died in the Khmelnytskyi district. The deceased, born in 1960, received a fatal injury from fragments of an enemy "Shahed" type unmanned aerial vehicle.
It is noted that the body has been sent for forensic medical examination.
Addition
Russia launched 728 drones and 13 missiles, including 6 "Kinzhal" missiles, at Ukraine overnight. Air defense forces neutralized 711 drones and 7 "X-101"/"Iskander-K" missiles.