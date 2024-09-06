As a result of the latest Russian attacks in Lviv, 188 objects were damaged - Sadovyi

As a result of the latest Russian attacks on Lviv, 188 objects, including schools and medical facilities, were damaged in the city. Most of the buildings had their windows blown out, but 20 buildings are in critical condition and will need to be rebuilt.

This was stated by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The scale of the damage is very large, as 188 objects were hit, including schools and medical facilities. In most of them, all the windows were blown out. Many roofs were destroyed, but 20 buildings are in critical condition. In fact, they will have to be rebuilt from scratch. We have launched a campaign, appealing to organizations and businesses to “take a house under your care”. It is important to complete all the work before the heavy rainfall starts so that people can live normally, because now we have resettled many people and given them an alternative, but no alternative is good when you have your own home. So there is a lot of work to be done - Sadovyi said.

To recap

Wreckage of a UAV has fallen near Lviv, causing a fire in warehouses in the Malekhiv area. Rescuers are working at the scene, there is no information on injuries.

As a result of Russia's attack on Lviv on September 4, 7 people were killed, including 1 child, 66 were injured, 10 of whom were children.