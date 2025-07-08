As a result of floods on the border of China and Nepal: 8 dead, over 30 people missing

Sudden floods in Nepal and China have led to dozens of deaths and disappearances. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, CCTV and Agence France-Presse.

The Himalayan valley between China and Nepal has been devastated by floods caused by torrential rains. The consequences of the natural disaster have led to the death of 8 people. According to AFP, 31 people are missing.

Chinese state television CCTV reported that the disaster occurred at the border at dawn on Tuesday. In the first half of the day, it was reported that 11 people were missing from the Chinese side, and about 6 people from the Nepalese side.

The missing Chinese citizens were working at an inland container depot being built with Chinese assistance about 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital Kathmandu, said Arjun Paudel, a senior official in Rasuwa district.

A number of areas in China have been affected by heavy rains and sudden floods over the past few days. These events have also left a devastating mark in Nepal.

Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology is collaborating with Sentinel Asia – an international initiative that uses space technology to support disaster relief in the Asia-Pacific region – to determine the cause of the flood.

We have approached Sentinel Asia with a request for emergency observation… to obtain satellite data to establish the possible causes of the flood and its consequences – the message says.

