Southwest China suffers from severe flooding: more than 40,000 people evacuated from the epicenter of the disaster

Kyiv • UNN

 1764 views

Floods have hit China's Guizhou province due to many days of heavy rain, leading to the evacuation of more than 40,000 people. Six rivers have burst their banks, and storms are expected to intensify.

Southwest China suffers from severe flooding: more than 40,000 people evacuated from the epicenter of the disaster

The Chinese province of Guizhou, located in the southwestern region of the monsoon belt, is suffering from severe flooding due to many days of heavy rain. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated in Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province. This is reported by Reuters with reference to China Central Television, reports UNN.

Details

As many as six major rivers in Guizhou Province have burst their banks after several days of rain. As the annual East Asian monsoon has gained momentum, breaking rainfall records for the past 13 years. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the disaster area. Authorities have advised other vulnerable communities to seek refuge in high places.

At least two coastal cities – Congjiang and Rongjiang – each with a population of over 300,000, have been urged to prepare for evacuation in the next two days, as forecasters predict more storms.

In other parts of Guizhou, many sections of highways have been blocked by landslides or damaged by collapses.

Europe hit by first summer heatwave: up to 40°C expected in some places this weekend21.06.25, 17:40 • 11053 views

In a number of towns, flooded streets have paralyzed local traffic, and low-lying areas, including underground garages and shopping mall basements, have been flooded.

State meteorologists predict more rain over the next few days, and provinces, including Guizhou, that have been hit by overlapping storms should be especially vigilant.

In contrast, in provinces north of the monsoon belt, such as Henan, Shandong and Hebei, as well as in the capital Beijing, temperatures reached just under 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.

Storm "Ziros" swept through eastern Germany: one victim, railway traffic disrupted24.06.25, 10:47 • 2792 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyNews of the World
Reuters
Beijing
Tesla
