Kyiv monumental artist Mykhailo Klymchenko died defending Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

49-year-old monumental and decorative art artist Mykhailo Klymchenko died on the front lines. He created mosaics and stained glass windows for temples, in particular in Putyvl, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.

Kyiv monumental artist Mykhailo Klymchenko died defending Ukraine

Mykhailo Klymchenko, a monumental and decorative art artist, died at the front at the age of 49. He was fatally wounded on the front line, according to the Kyiv National University of Theater, Cinema and Television named after I. K. Karpenko-Kary, writes UNN.

Today it became known about the tragic death of another Karpenkivets, a famous artist of monumental and decorative art - a graduate of KNUTKiT named after I. K. Karpenko-Kary in 1997 from the acting department, Mykhailo Klymchenko 

- the message says.

It is noted that Mykhailo Klymchenko died from injuries sustained on the front line.

What is known about the fallen

In 1997, Mykhailo Klymchenko graduated from the acting department of KNUTKiT named after I. K. Karpenko-Kary under the guidance of Anatoliy Pazenko and Mykhailo Reznikovych.

In the 1990s, he worked as an artist at the Lesya Ukrainka Theater. Later he moved to creative work as an artist of monumental and decorative art: he created decorative and thematic stained glass windows, mosaics for temples and private houses.

Klymchenko was a member of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine. In 2009, the man won the "VitroProfi" glass art competition.

The artist worked on such mosaics and stained glass windows as:

• mosaic "Archangel Michael" in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin in Putivl, 2000;

• triptych "St. John the Baptist on the Jordan" in the Church of John the Baptist in Kharkiv, 2006;

• mosaic "The Savior Not Made by Hands" in the Holy Resurrection Church of the village of Kryvi Kolina (Cherkasy region), 2007;

• mosaics in the arches of the altar of the Holy Trinity Church of the Kitaevskaya Desert in Kyiv, 2012;

• stained glass windows for the temple of the Holy Martyr Alexander, Archbishop of Kharkiv, 2007–2010.

Addition

Yuriy Felipenko - theater and film actor, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April 2024, died at the front.

During the fighting, a volunteer from New Zealand, Sean Lay Cairns, died defending Ukraine. He defended Ukraine in the ranks of the Defense Forces, the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCulture
New Zealand
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv
