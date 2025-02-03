Artificial regulation will not reduce prices for medicines, we need competition between manufacturers - Patients of Ukraine.

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 26010 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67165 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102819 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124186 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102401 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130022 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103556 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106786 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103344 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93286 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112741 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107192 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 26010 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124186 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130022 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162909 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153002 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 412 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8047 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107188 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112738 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138663 views
Artificial regulation will not reduce prices for medicines, we need competition between manufacturers - Patients of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119727 views

Artificial regulation will not reduce prices for medicines, we need competition between manufacturers - Patients of Ukraine.

The state should promote competition between drug manufacturers to make medicines more affordable for Ukrainians, as artificial price regulation through administrative restrictions does not have the expected effect. This was stated by Inna Ivanenko, Executive Director of the CF "Patients of Ukraine", in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

In order to reduce prices in Ukrainian pharmacies, it is necessary to promote natural competition between different manufacturers on the Ukrainian market. Artificial regulation of the market through price restrictions is ineffective. Ukraine has already had such experience in the past, which did not achieve its results. The most effective way to reduce prices is to promote competition between producers

- noted Ivanenko.

According to her, another tool to reduce prices for innovative medicines is managed access agreements (MAAs), which allow the state to negotiate directly with manufacturers to purchase modern drugs at the lowest prices. However, as Ms. Ivanenko emphasized, this mechanism is not used enough.

In addition, another mechanism to reduce the cost of medicines is parallel imports, which allows procurement of medicines in the EU for public and hospital needs. However, this mechanism does not apply to pharmacy procurement, which does not allow for lower prices for the end user.

"The patients' community continues to emphasize that the parallel import mechanism should be introduced for all procurement of medicines in Ukraine," emphasized Ivanenko.

She added that Ukraine should be more active in borrowing European experience to reduce prices and improve access to medicines.

Context

On January 24, at a meeting of the Committee on National Health, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko presented a concept for reforming the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. The Ministry of Health's proposals included reducing the price of medicines through electronic trading between manufacturers, limiting the size of discounts, and banning retro bonuses. Not all of the proposed changes were to the liking of MPs, so it was decided to develop a separate draft law that would cover all aspects of the pharmaceutical market. It should take into account the rights and obligations of manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains.

At the meeting, the MPs noted that it is the manufacturer that forms up to 70% of the cost of medicines.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsHealth
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising