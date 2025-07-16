Arranged additional payments exceeding 22 million hryvnias: employees of the "Ukrzaliznytsia" branch are suspected of financial fraud

The prosecutor's office served notices of suspicion to the director, accountant, and employees of the Vinnytsia branch of one of the enterprises of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia". According to the investigation, the defendants illegally accrued "bonuses" to the salaries of employees who were not involved in the work.

UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

A criminal proceeding has been opened regarding the activities of an organized group of representatives of one of the enterprises of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia". According to the investigation, the accomplices illegally accrued "bonuses" to the basic salaries of employees who were not involved in work related to train movement, ensuring traffic safety, uninterrupted operation of the company, and others.

Over more than 2 years, they processed such surcharges for over 22 million hryvnias, part of which they converted to their own benefit.

The director of the Vinnytsia branch of one of the enterprises of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" is suspected, along with two of his deputies and the chief accountant.

Course of investigation

Within the framework of the criminal proceeding, authorized searches were conducted, during which accounting documents, computer equipment, and funds were seized.

The property of the director and chief accountant, namely real estate, vehicles, and a land plot, has been seized. - reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The actions of the suspects are qualified as embezzlement of property on an especially large scale, committed by an organized group through abuse of official position, and official forgery (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Three suspects have been remanded in custody with the right to post bail. The issue of a preventive measure for another one is being resolved.

Recall

In 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for SBU employee Artem Shylo in the case of fraud in Ukrzaliznytsia's procurements.

Law enforcement officers exposed abuses in the procurement of food products by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" to meet the needs of the state during martial law.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches in "Tekhno Yizhak" stores in a case of tax evasion and smuggling of equipment. More than 3,000 units of equipment without origin documents were seized, and the involvement of customs officers is being checked.