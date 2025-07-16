$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 7226 views
03:38 AM • 20924 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 82376 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 147735 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 176539 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 98460 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 123622 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 75171 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 117453 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 77699 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 147841 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 176644 views
Arranged additional payments exceeding 22 million hryvnias: employees of the "Ukrzaliznytsia" branch are suspected of financial fraud

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

The prosecutor's office suspects the director, accountant, and employees of the Vinnytsia branch of "Ukrzaliznytsia" of embezzling 22 million hryvnias. They illegally accrued "bonuses" to employees who were not involved in the work, appropriating part of the funds.

The prosecutor's office served notices of suspicion to the director, accountant, and employees of the Vinnytsia branch of one of the enterprises of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia". According to the investigation, the defendants illegally accrued "bonuses" to the salaries of employees who were not involved in the work.

UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

A criminal proceeding has been opened regarding the activities of an organized group of representatives of one of the enterprises of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia". According to the investigation, the accomplices illegally accrued "bonuses" to the basic salaries of employees who were not involved in work related to train movement, ensuring traffic safety, uninterrupted operation of the company, and others.

Over more than 2 years, they processed such surcharges for over 22 million hryvnias, part of which they converted to their own benefit.

The director of the Vinnytsia branch of one of the enterprises of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" is suspected, along with two of his deputies and the chief accountant.

Course of investigation

Within the framework of the criminal proceeding, authorized searches were conducted, during which accounting documents, computer equipment, and funds were seized.

The property of the director and chief accountant, namely real estate, vehicles, and a land plot, has been seized.

- reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The actions of the suspects are qualified as embezzlement of property on an especially large scale, committed by an organized group through abuse of official position, and official forgery (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Three suspects have been remanded in custody with the right to post bail. The issue of a preventive measure for another one is being resolved.

Recall

In 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for SBU employee Artem Shylo in the case of fraud in Ukrzaliznytsia's procurements.

Law enforcement officers exposed abuses in the procurement of food products by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" to meet the needs of the state during martial law.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches in "Tekhno Yizhak" stores in a case of tax evasion and smuggling of equipment. More than 3,000 units of equipment without origin documents were seized, and the involvement of customs officers is being checked.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
