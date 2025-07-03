Approximately 14 football fields: a large-scale fire in Odesa region, private houses are threatened

A large-scale fire broke out in the Odesa region. Due to strong winds, the fire is rapidly spreading, and there is a threat of the flames spreading to the private sector, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

... in Berezivka district, dry grass is burning on an area of 10 hectares, which is approximately 14 standard-sized football fields. - the report says.

According to rescuers, due to strong winds, the fire is spreading rapidly. There is a threat of the flames spreading to the private sector.

More than 30 State Emergency Service firefighters, together with local fire brigades, are extinguishing the fire. Work is ongoing.

