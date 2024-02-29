Apple shareholders do not want to tell the public about the company's AI experiments

Apple shareholders don't want to tell the public about their AI experiments, but the company promises to reveal its plans to use generative artificial intelligence later this year. This statement was made by CEO Tim Cook during the company's annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

As an iPhone maker, we see incredible disruptive potential for generative artificial intelligence, and we are investing heavily in this area. We believe this will open up transformational opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem solving, and more. - Cook said.

Details

Apple shareholders on Wednesday rejected a proposal by the AFL-CIO pension fund (the largest American federation of labor unions - ed.), which demanded that the company disclose more information about how it uses artificial intelligence in its business and its ethical principles regarding technology.

Apple CEO Cook claims that artificial intelligence is already working behind the scenes of Apple products, but the company is not ready to make the developments public. He promised to announce news about new AI features later this year.

Every Mac that runs on Apple's silicon is an extremely powerful AI machine. In fact, there is no better computer for artificial intelligence on the market today. - Cook said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to use artificial intelligence to improve the search capabilities of data stored on Apple devices.

Context

The AFL-CIO asked Apple to provide information on AI during the Walt Disney DIS.N meeting in April.

In particular, the AFL-CIO wants to receive a report on the company's use of artificial intelligence "in its business operations and disclose any ethical principles adopted by the company regarding the company's use of artificial intelligence technology.

In its supporting statement in Apple's proxy materials, the AFL-CIO wrote that "artificial intelligence systems cannot be trained on copyrighted works or the voices, images, and performances of professional performers without transparency, consent, and compensation to creators and rights holders.

Apple opposed the measure, saying that disclosure could affect its strategy as it competes with rivals in the rapidly changing field of AI.