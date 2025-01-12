Apple rejects shareholder proposal to abolish Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Apple's board of directors refused to support a shareholder proposal aimed at terminating the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program. This was reported by Apple, according to UNN.

Details

This initiative was put forward by the National Center for Public Policy, which argued that such programs create legal, reputational and financial risks for the company.

In its response, Apple emphasized the importance of its equal opportunity policy and stressed that the shareholders' proposal was an attempt to interfere with the company's business strategy. The iPhone maker said that its DEI programs not only contribute to a fair work environment, but also meet all legal requirements.

This situation reflects broader trends in the US corporate sector, where several large companies, such as Meta and Amazon, have begun to scale back their diversity initiatives. This has come amid growing conservative criticism, particularly after the 2023 Supreme Court decision that struck down the use of affirmative action in university admissions processes.

Apple abandons plans to launch iPhone subscription service - Bloomberg