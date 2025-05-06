Apple is increasing iPhone production in India: the country's government calls it a smart economic choice for manufacturers

Indian Telecommunications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Apple's decision to focus production of most iPhones for the US market in India is a strategically advantageous and economically sound move that demonstrates the benefits of investing in the country. This was reported by the Time of India, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, Scindia said on Tuesday that today's investments in India are a smart economic move for all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Scindia cited Apple as an example, highlighting the American tech giant's decision to produce most of the iPhones sold in the US in India.

Apple has decided to purchase and manufacture all of its mobile phones in India in the coming years. - said the minister.

Scindia also stressed that such investments in India are driven not only by goodwill, but are also economically beneficial for every OEM manufacturer.

In addition, he added that by investing in India, "you choose accessibility, reliability and originality."

It is reported that during Apple's recent earnings report, CEO Tim Cook announced that most of the iPhones sold in the US in the June quarter would be purchased in India.

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

At the same time, China will continue to produce most of the devices for other global markets, as the company grapples with uncertainty surrounding lingering tariffs.

Minister of State for Telecommunications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani also noted India's transformation from a major importer of mobile phones in 2014 to a leading manufacturer and exporter. For example, back in 2014, India produced 60 lakh (6 million) mobile phones and imported 21 crore (210 million) units.

By 2024, production had increased to 33 crore (330 million) units, and exports had reached 5 crore (50 million).

According to the media, he emphasised India's growing contribution to Apple's global supply chain, saying that 15% of the world's iPhones are now manufactured in India.

Separately, he noted India's progress in implementing the "Semiconductor Mission", which aims to transform the country into a global hub for the production of microchips and electronic systems.

Recall

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Apple wants to move production of American iPhones to India from China due to the customs standoff between Washington and Beijing initiated by US leader Donald Trump. The relocation of smartphone assembly shops is planned for next year.