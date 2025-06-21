Apple is considering buying the Perplexity service - a ChatGPT competitor

Apple Inc. executives have held internal discussions about a potential bid to acquire the artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI. The company aims to meet the demand for more specialists and technologies in the field of artificial intelligence, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Adrian Perica, head of mergers and acquisitions, discussed the idea with Services chief Eddy Cue and key AI decision-makers.

Such a deal would help Apple develop an AI-powered search engine, part of an effort to try and cope with the potential loss of a long-standing agreement with Google.

This partnership, which makes Google the default browser on devices, generates approximately $20 billion annually for Apple. It is now under threat from US antitrust regulators.

To date, Apple executives have not discussed the possibility of bidding with Perplexity management. Bloomberg News reported earlier on Friday that Meta Platforms Inc. attempted to buy Perplexity earlier this year.

We are unaware of any current or future M&A discussions involving Perplexity - said the AI startup in a statement. Apple declined to comment.

Reference

Perplexity provides real-time answers to questions using the latest information from the internet. The company recently completed an investment round that valued it at $14 billion.

A deal close to this level would be the largest acquisition in Apple's history. The company's largest deal remains the acquisition of Beats for $3 billion in 2014, although Apple has made other multi-billion dollar deals for Intel Corp.'s modem division and a stake in the Chinese ride-sharing company DiDi.

Addition

