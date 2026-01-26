Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) overturned the verdict against the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council for inaccurate declaration

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the HACC verdict, which found former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko guilty of inaccurate declaration, and closed the criminal proceedings against him. This was reported by the HACC Appeals Chamber, according to UNN.

Details

"On January 26, 2026, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC completed its review of the appeal filed by the defense against the HACC verdict of October 22, 2025, which found the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council guilty of intentionally entering knowingly false information into the declarations of a person authorized to perform state or local self-government functions, as provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Preventing Corruption" (Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

The court of first instance sentenced the accused to a fine of UAH 68,000 with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state authorities and local self-government bodies, except for elected ones, for a period of one year.

"Following the review, the panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber partially granted the appeal of the defense, overturned the HACC verdict, and closed the criminal proceedings against the accused due to the establishment of the absence of a criminal offense. The appeal was denied in other parts," the court reported.

At the same time, the court added that the HACC verdict, which found the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council guilty of committing a number of other criminal offenses, is still under appellate review.

Recall

On June 18, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court found former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko guilty of corruption crimes and illegal storage of ammunition. The official received 9 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and a ban on holding public office, except for elected ones, for three years.