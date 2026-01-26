Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) overturned the verdict against the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council for inaccurate declaration

$43.140.03
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 7140 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 11741 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 20676 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 17954 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 36372 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 19711 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 35155 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 22775 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27687 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison
January 26, 07:59 AM
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains
09:18 AM
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
09:53 AM
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK
10:52 AM
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy
11:59 AM
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
11:38 AM
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 36367 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
09:53 AM
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 35151 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 03:12 PM
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silence
02:07 PM
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project
11:48 AM
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
January 24, 11:07 AM
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year
January 24, 08:56 AM
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
January 23, 12:32 PM
Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) overturned the verdict against the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council for inaccurate declaration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) overturned the verdict against Mykhailo Holovko, the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, for inaccurate declaration. The criminal proceedings have been closed due to the absence of a criminal offense.

Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) overturned the verdict against the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council for inaccurate declaration

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the HACC verdict, which found former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko guilty of inaccurate declaration, and closed the criminal proceedings against him. This was reported by the HACC Appeals Chamber, according to UNN.

Details

"On January 26, 2026, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC completed its review of the appeal filed by the defense against the HACC verdict of October 22, 2025, which found the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council guilty of intentionally entering knowingly false information into the declarations of a person authorized to perform state or local self-government functions, as provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Preventing Corruption" (Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

The court of first instance sentenced the accused to a fine of UAH 68,000 with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state authorities and local self-government bodies, except for elected ones, for a period of one year.

"Following the review, the panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber partially granted the appeal of the defense, overturned the HACC verdict, and closed the criminal proceedings against the accused due to the establishment of the absence of a criminal offense. The appeal was denied in other parts," the court reported.

At the same time, the court added that the HACC verdict, which found the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council guilty of committing a number of other criminal offenses, is still under appellate review.

Recall

On June 18, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court found former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko guilty of corruption crimes and illegal storage of ammunition. The official received 9 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and a ban on holding public office, except for elected ones, for three years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

