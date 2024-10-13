Appealed to the UN and the Red Cross - Ukrainian Ombudsman responds to information about the shooting of Ukrainian soldiers
Kyiv • UNN
Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to international organizations about the shooting of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians. The Ombudsman emphasized that this is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention.
Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to the UN and the Red Cross regarding information about the shooting of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians. The Ukrainian ombudsman announced this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Lubinets noted that such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
"I have once again sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding another crime committed by the Russians. These actions must not go unpunished, and the enemy must be held fully accountable. Russia is a terrorist country that violates all the rules and customs of war. The international community must not turn a blind eye to such crimes!" the Ombudsman wrote.
The DeepState portal reported that Russians in the Kursk region shot nine Ukrainian prisoners of war.