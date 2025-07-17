$41.810.01
Apartment, land plots, and car for UAH 1.5 million: what's in the declaration of the new Minister of Social Policy Uliutin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1650 views

Minister of Social Policy Denys Uliutin declared an apartment in Kyiv, several land plots, and a LEXUS RX 300 car. His salary for 2024 was 1,305,212 hryvnias.

Apartment, land plots, and car for UAH 1.5 million: what's in the declaration of the new Minister of Social Policy Uliutin

Denys Uliutin, Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine, declared an apartment in Kyiv and several land plots. Uliutin's salary for 2024 amounted to 1,305,212 hryvnias. The corresponding data is published in the official's government declaration, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, Uliutin owns, jointly with his wife and daughter, an apartment with a total area of 84.5 m2. Its value on the date of acquisition was 674,838 hryvnias. In addition, Uliutin owns a land plot of 904 sq.m and a plot of 903 sq.m. Also, jointly with his wife, he owns two land plots (861 m2).

New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev17.07.25, 17:31 • 80753 views

The minister also declared a salary for his work at the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine last year in the amount of UAH 1,305,212 and for his work at the National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine in the amount of UAH 432,746. He also has bank accounts with sums: UAH 93,995, UAH 29,546. Uliutin also has UAH 100,000 in cash.

No own housing, but with two cars and a salary of UAH 1.5 million: Taras Kachka's declaration17.07.25, 20:30 • 5194 views

In addition, Uliutin owns a 2019 LEXUS RX 300 car for UAH 1,517,438.

Denys Uliutin has financial obligations totaling UAH 250,000 and UAH 1,965,000.

Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?17.07.25, 15:17 • 46288 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

