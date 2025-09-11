Anton Shukhinin, owner of Domino, who helped hundreds of IDP families: I know how much support is needed for those who have to live away from home

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
12:34 PM • 814 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 1702 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 2544 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 4574 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 9428 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 11314 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 17275 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 37725 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 44410 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 97346 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the KremlinSeptember 11, 03:46 AM • 21529 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhotoSeptember 11, 06:42 AM • 15066 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting07:22 AM • 15406 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 10001 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 5878 views
Publications
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 6258 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 37733 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 97352 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 87550 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 66630 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Alexander Stubb
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 6258 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 10163 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 26919 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 91447 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 82555 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Oil
SWIFT

Anton Shukhinin, owner of Domino, who helped hundreds of IDP families: I know how much support is needed for those who have to live away from home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Anton Shukhinin, owner of DOMINO, together with his wife, handed over educational supplies to more than 100 families of internally displaced persons whose homes were destroyed. He emphasized the importance of supporting those who lost their homes due to the war.

Anton Shukhinin, owner of Domino, who helped hundreds of IDP families: I know how much support is needed for those who have to live away from home

DOMINO owner Anton Shukhinin supported over 100 more displaced families with children who lost their homes due to Russian shelling. Together with his wife, he brought them essentials for their studies. He wrote about this on Facebook.

Together with my wife, we visited children from another dormitory for displaced persons. Families whose homes were destroyed by Russian shelling live here. We brought gifts for the children for the new school year. Bright backpacks, notebooks, paints, various stationery, and craft kits. Over 100 more kits. We saw over a hundred more pairs of happy children's eyes and sincere smiles. I believe that victory will come, and these children will return home. In the meantime, we are doing everything to ensure they feel cared for and can study normally.

- wrote Anton Shukhinin.

The owner of TM DOMINO emphasized that he considers Russia's crimes against Ukrainian children to be among the most severe.

The two little ones in the photo are Halya and Eva from Luhansk region. Russia took away their happy childhood and that of thousands of other children. It destroyed their homes. It destroyed their normal lives. As a father, I consider this one of the aggressor country's most severe crimes. That is why our family and the DOMINO network have been helping not only the military but also families with children who have lost their homes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

- the businessman noted.

He also emphasized how important it is to help people affected by the war, especially those who have lost their homes.

"As a Ukrainian who, along with tens of thousands of other citizens from Donetsk and Luhansk regions, was forced to leave his homeland at the beginning of the war, I know how important it is to help those who have to live away from their native home," Anton Shukhinin noted.

Earlier, the DOMINO network and Anton Shukhinin helped over 100 displaced families from the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and other regions prepare their children for school.

It was also reported that Shukhinin brought an SUV to HUR intelligence officers and urged other businesses to more actively help the defenders.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
charity
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine