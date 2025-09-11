Anton Shukhinin, owner of Domino, who helped hundreds of IDP families: I know how much support is needed for those who have to live away from home

DOMINO owner Anton Shukhinin supported over 100 more displaced families with children who lost their homes due to Russian shelling. Together with his wife, he brought them essentials for their studies. He wrote about this on Facebook.

Together with my wife, we visited children from another dormitory for displaced persons. Families whose homes were destroyed by Russian shelling live here. We brought gifts for the children for the new school year. Bright backpacks, notebooks, paints, various stationery, and craft kits. Over 100 more kits. We saw over a hundred more pairs of happy children's eyes and sincere smiles. I believe that victory will come, and these children will return home. In the meantime, we are doing everything to ensure they feel cared for and can study normally. - wrote Anton Shukhinin.

The owner of TM DOMINO emphasized that he considers Russia's crimes against Ukrainian children to be among the most severe.

The two little ones in the photo are Halya and Eva from Luhansk region. Russia took away their happy childhood and that of thousands of other children. It destroyed their homes. It destroyed their normal lives. As a father, I consider this one of the aggressor country's most severe crimes. That is why our family and the DOMINO network have been helping not only the military but also families with children who have lost their homes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. - the businessman noted.

He also emphasized how important it is to help people affected by the war, especially those who have lost their homes.

"As a Ukrainian who, along with tens of thousands of other citizens from Donetsk and Luhansk regions, was forced to leave his homeland at the beginning of the war, I know how important it is to help those who have to live away from their native home," Anton Shukhinin noted.

Earlier, the DOMINO network and Anton Shukhinin helped over 100 displaced families from the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and other regions prepare their children for school.

It was also reported that Shukhinin brought an SUV to HUR intelligence officers and urged other businesses to more actively help the defenders.