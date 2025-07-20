Anti-drone nets are being installed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: in particular, structures are already present on the streets of Orikhiv

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 13589 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 28391 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 42325 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 59796 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 46821 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 40387 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 110723 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 238512 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 109956 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 99561 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
89%
742mm
Popular news
In Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were injured as a result of a Russian strike, there is destructionJuly 20, 06:30 AM • 13112 views
The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the Russian fake about the posters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the symbols of the SS "Galicia" divisionJuly 20, 07:42 AM • 12868 views
Trump called for cancellation of Senate summer recess for urgent appointmentsJuly 20, 08:25 AM • 11010 views
Apples, sausages, and workers: North Korea and Russia deepen economic ties11:36 AM • 6084 views
The EU has allocated Ukraine €164.8 billion, including €3.6 billion from frozen Russian assets01:22 PM • 13404 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 238509 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 161585 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 228736 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 248100 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 425625 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 27070 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 110728 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 149300 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 151538 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 155889 views
Actual
Facebook
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
The Guardian

Anti-drone nets are being installed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: in particular, structures are already present on the streets of Orikhiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

Anti-drone nets have been installed in the frontline town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to protect against Russian drones. These "tunnels" are designed to conceal equipment and protect people from FPV drones. The invaders are attacking using FPVs within a 10 km radius of the front line.

Anti-drone nets are being installed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: in particular, structures are already present on the streets of Orikhiv

Protective "tunnels" made of anti-drone nets are being built in response to constant attacks by Russian UAVs. This was specifically stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, and today it can be seen in local public pages, reports UNN.

Details

In order to deter attacks by FPV attack drones on the rear logistics of Ukrainian troops, protect people, and prevent the enemy from creating a "dead zone" in the frontline area, tens of kilometers of roads and streets are covered with anti-drone nets. This was recently stated on his page by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

How anti-drone nets are installed on the streets in frontline Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, can be seen in the photos currently published online.

Reference

It is important to hide the movement of equipment from Russian FPV drones, as the invaders' UAVs attack everything within reach, as stated, "within 10 km from the front line." Therefore, the military calls this zone a "dead zone."

Addition

It is noted that similar structures, which have already appeared in Orikhiv, are also present in the surrounding areas of Zaporizhzhia region.

Recall

In May, UNN reported: insufficient attention is paid to the problem of anti-drone nets in border areas, according to Deputy Commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, former commander of the Azov Regiment Maksym Zhorin. Outside the units' area of responsibility, they are absent, although FPV drones reach 40 km.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9