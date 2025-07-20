Anti-drone nets are being installed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: in particular, structures are already present on the streets of Orikhiv

Protective "tunnels" made of anti-drone nets are being built in response to constant attacks by Russian UAVs. This was specifically stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, and today it can be seen in local public pages, reports UNN.

Details

In order to deter attacks by FPV attack drones on the rear logistics of Ukrainian troops, protect people, and prevent the enemy from creating a "dead zone" in the frontline area, tens of kilometers of roads and streets are covered with anti-drone nets. This was recently stated on his page by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

How anti-drone nets are installed on the streets in frontline Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, can be seen in the photos currently published online.

Reference

It is important to hide the movement of equipment from Russian FPV drones, as the invaders' UAVs attack everything within reach, as stated, "within 10 km from the front line." Therefore, the military calls this zone a "dead zone."

Addition

It is noted that similar structures, which have already appeared in Orikhiv, are also present in the surrounding areas of Zaporizhzhia region.

Recall

In May, UNN reported: insufficient attention is paid to the problem of anti-drone nets in border areas, according to Deputy Commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, former commander of the Azov Regiment Maksym Zhorin. Outside the units' area of responsibility, they are absent, although FPV drones reach 40 km.