Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 52337 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 27099 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18567 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Publications
Exclusives
Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital after fatal car crash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Boxing superstar Anthony Joshua has been discharged from a Nigerian hospital following a car crash that killed two of his trainers. The boxer will continue his recovery at home after the fatal accident on Monday.

Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital after fatal car crash

Boxing superstar Anthony Joshua has been discharged from a Nigerian hospital after being involved in a car accident that killed two of his trainers. This was reported by Tmz, according to UNN.

Details

Anthony, a former heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, will continue his recovery at home, according to Nigerian authorities.

 - the publication writes.

The boxer was under observation in a hospital in Lagos after a fatal car accident on Monday. The boxer's strength and conditioning coach, Sina Gami, and his trainer, Latif Ayodele, died in the accident. All three were close friends.

The accident occurred just over a week after Joshua won a boxing match against Jake Paul.

Nigerian officials report that after being discharged from the hospital, Joshua went with his mother to a funeral home in Lagos to pay tribute to his deceased friends.

Recall

British boxer Anthony Joshua was in stable condition after a car accident in Nigeria that killed two people. The accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, when Joshua's car crashed into a truck.

Alla Kiosak

SportsNews of the World
Road traffic accident
Nigeria