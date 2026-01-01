Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital after fatal car crash

Boxing superstar Anthony Joshua has been discharged from a Nigerian hospital after being involved in a car accident that killed two of his trainers. This was reported by Tmz, according to UNN.

Details

Anthony, a former heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, will continue his recovery at home, according to Nigerian authorities. - the publication writes.

The boxer was under observation in a hospital in Lagos after a fatal car accident on Monday. The boxer's strength and conditioning coach, Sina Gami, and his trainer, Latif Ayodele, died in the accident. All three were close friends.

The accident occurred just over a week after Joshua won a boxing match against Jake Paul.

Nigerian officials report that after being discharged from the hospital, Joshua went with his mother to a funeral home in Lagos to pay tribute to his deceased friends.

Recall

