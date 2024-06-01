Another plus of 1,130 invaders and 12 tanks: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have already reached about 508 780 people, 7740 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.06.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel-about 508 780 (+1130) people
tanks ‒ 7740 (+12) units,
armored combat vehicles-14947 (+12) units,
artillery systems - 13184 (+44) units,
MLRS – 1088 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 815 (+0) units,
aircraft-357 (+0) units,
helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical UAV - 10617 (+30),
cruise missiles ‒ 2230 (+1),
ships ‒ boats - 27 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) od,
automotive equipment and tankers – 18006 (+101) od,
special equipment ‒ 2181 (+17).
