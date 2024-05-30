Since the beginning of the day, 84 military clashes have taken place on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The hottest weather remains in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions, where a total of 42 military clashes occurred. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 84 military clashes have taken place on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war, half of them in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions. The Ukrainian Defense Forces hold back the onslaught and fight back against the enemy - report in the General Staff.

As of 19:00, the situation in different sectors of the front is as follows::

in the Kupyansky direction our soldiers repelled seven attacks of the invaders. The battle continues near Andreevka. New airstrikes were carried out by Russian terrorists in the areas of the settlements of Novoosinovo (three guided aerial bombs) and Boguslavka (one cab).

there were no more clashes in the Limansky direction, but the aggressor hit ten Kabami: six bombs – on the Dronovka area, four – on Yampol.

fighting continues in the Seversky direction near Razdolovka and Belogorovka. The enemy dropped four Kabas on the village of Zakitnoye, two more – on the city of Seversk, one guided aerial bomb of the Russians flew along Verkhnekamenskoye.

there were nine military clashes in the Kramatorsk direction. The Defense Forces keep the Russian occupiers under fire control and conduct active activities.

in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy, with the support of Aviation, made 21 attempts to break through the lines of our defense. Fighting continues in the area of Sokol (in two areas), Novoaleksandrovka and progress. The invaders hit Alexandropol with five Kabami, and another such bomb was used to bomb New York in the Donetsk region. Umanskoe and Novoselovka were attacked by unguided aircraft missiles – 12 and 11, respectively.

in the Kurakhovsky direction near the city of Krasnogorovka, Ukrainian soldiers repel four enemy assault actions. In total, the Russians carried out 21 attacks.

Enemy losses in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions together at present: irretrievable - 155 Russian invaders, wounded - 203. four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, five cars and one artillery system were destroyed. Two more tanks, 3 armored personnel carriers, two guns and two cars were damaged.

in the Vremovsky direction, the enemy fired 12 unguided missiles in the area of Staromayorsky.

on Pridneprovsky, the Russian invaders hit four bunks near Oleshkovsky Sands.

In other directions – no special changes.

According to the British government, more than 465,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.