General staff: since the beginning of the day, 84 military clashes have taken place at the front, the lion's share - in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 70959 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139151 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144246 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238214 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171524 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163505 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147816 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219224 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 68029 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109799 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 50925 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105535 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 48641 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238214 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219224 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205818 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219095 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6182 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14528 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105540 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109803 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158333 views
Actual
General staff: since the beginning of the day, 84 military clashes have taken place at the front, the lion's share - in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions

General staff: since the beginning of the day, 84 military clashes have taken place at the front, the lion's share - in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28555 views

Since the beginning of the day, 84 military clashes have occurred on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and 42 of them occurred in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions, which remain the hottest sections of the front.

Since the beginning of the day, 84 military clashes have taken place on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The hottest weather remains in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions, where a total of 42 military clashes occurred. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 84 military clashes have taken place on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war, half of them in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions. The Ukrainian Defense Forces hold back the onslaught and fight back against the enemy 

- report in the General Staff.

As of 19:00, the situation in different sectors of the front is as follows::

in the Kupyansky direction our soldiers repelled seven attacks of the invaders. The battle continues near Andreevka. New airstrikes were carried out by Russian terrorists in the areas of the settlements of Novoosinovo (three guided aerial bombs) and Boguslavka (one cab).

there were no more clashes in the Limansky direction, but the aggressor hit ten Kabami: six bombs – on the Dronovka area, four – on Yampol.

fighting continues in the Seversky direction near Razdolovka and Belogorovka. The enemy dropped four Kabas on the village of Zakitnoye, two more – on the city of Seversk, one guided aerial bomb of the Russians flew along Verkhnekamenskoye.

there were nine military clashes in the Kramatorsk direction. The Defense Forces keep the Russian occupiers under fire control and conduct active activities.

in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy, with the support of Aviation, made 21 attempts to break through the lines of our defense. Fighting continues in the area of Sokol (in two areas), Novoaleksandrovka and progress. The invaders hit Alexandropol with five Kabami, and another such bomb was used to bomb New York in the Donetsk region. Umanskoe and Novoselovka were attacked by unguided aircraft missiles – 12 and 11, respectively.

in the Kurakhovsky direction near the city of Krasnogorovka, Ukrainian soldiers repel four enemy assault actions. In total, the Russians carried out 21 attacks.

Enemy losses in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions together at present: irretrievable - 155 Russian invaders, wounded - 203. four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, five cars and one artillery system were destroyed. Two more tanks, 3 armored personnel carriers, two guns and two cars were damaged.

in the Vremovsky direction, the enemy fired 12 unguided missiles in the area of Staromayorsky.

on Pridneprovsky, the Russian invaders hit four bunks near Oleshkovsky Sands.

In other directions – no special changes.

recall

According to the British government, more than 465,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk
kupyanskKupyansk

Contact us about advertising