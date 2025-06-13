$41.490.02
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Another opposition politician, Nika Gvaramia, has been arrested in Georgia: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

Opposition politician Nika Gvaramia was detained in Georgia after voluntarily arriving at a penitentiary institution. The decision to arrest him was made due to his refusal to pay bail.

Another opposition politician, Nika Gvaramia, has been arrested in Georgia: what is known

Opposition politician Nika Gvaramia was detained in Georgia after he arrived at the penitentiary. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Echo of the Caucasus".

Details

Gvaramia, who heads the opposition political force "Coalition for Change", was arrested in Rustavi Penitentiary Institution No. 12. The politician arrived there voluntarily.

Earlier, the Tbilisi City Court changed his measure of restraint – instead of bail, it decided to take him into custody. The corresponding decision was announced by Judge Dzvebe Nachkebia.

The reason was that Gvaramia refused to pay the bail, which he was assigned for failing to appear at the meeting of the parliamentary committee. We are talking about the amount of 30 thousand lari (about 435 thousand hryvnias – ed.).

The deadline for making the deposit expired on June 7, and the politician himself did not appear at the court hearing.

In a comment to journalists, Gvaramia said that the case was fabricated and the commission was created in violation of the constitution of Georgia.

The case was fabricated and opened against all those politicians who did not appear in the commission, which was actually created in violation of the Constitution. I obey the Constitution of Georgia, not the constitution of "Dream"

 – said the oppositionist.

Additionally

Nika Gvaramia is the leader of the opposition to the ruling party "Georgian Dream", and the parliamentary committee to which he was summoned was created in the context of the internal political struggle, which critics call pressure on the opposition.

Gvaramia is one of the famous critics of the current Georgian government, previously headed the Mtavari TV channel and served as Minister of Justice in Saakashvili's government.

Let us remind you

Mass protests continue in Georgia due to the adoption of the so-called "Russian law" on "foreign agents." The opposition believes that the country's authorities are trying to suppress freedom of speech and limit the influence of Western institutions.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Georgian Dream
Georgia
