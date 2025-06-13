Another opposition politician, Nika Gvaramia, has been arrested in Georgia: what is known

Opposition politician Nika Gvaramia was detained in Georgia after he arrived at the penitentiary. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Echo of the Caucasus".

Details

Gvaramia, who heads the opposition political force "Coalition for Change", was arrested in Rustavi Penitentiary Institution No. 12. The politician arrived there voluntarily.

Earlier, the Tbilisi City Court changed his measure of restraint – instead of bail, it decided to take him into custody. The corresponding decision was announced by Judge Dzvebe Nachkebia.

The reason was that Gvaramia refused to pay the bail, which he was assigned for failing to appear at the meeting of the parliamentary committee. We are talking about the amount of 30 thousand lari (about 435 thousand hryvnias – ed.).

The deadline for making the deposit expired on June 7, and the politician himself did not appear at the court hearing.

In a comment to journalists, Gvaramia said that the case was fabricated and the commission was created in violation of the constitution of Georgia.

The case was fabricated and opened against all those politicians who did not appear in the commission, which was actually created in violation of the Constitution. I obey the Constitution of Georgia, not the constitution of "Dream" – said the oppositionist.

Additionally

Nika Gvaramia is the leader of the opposition to the ruling party "Georgian Dream", and the parliamentary committee to which he was summoned was created in the context of the internal political struggle, which critics call pressure on the opposition.

Gvaramia is one of the famous critics of the current Georgian government, previously headed the Mtavari TV channel and served as Minister of Justice in Saakashvili's government.

Let us remind you

Mass protests continue in Georgia due to the adoption of the so-called "Russian law" on "foreign agents." The opposition believes that the country's authorities are trying to suppress freedom of speech and limit the influence of Western institutions.

The President of Georgia stated that the West is trying to "forcefully change the government" in his country, and Russia may win