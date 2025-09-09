$41.250.03
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Another main oil pipeline was blown up in the Saratov region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

In the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, an explosion occurred on the main oil pipeline "Kuibyshev-Lysychansk", which supplied oil products to the Russian occupation army. This is already the third oil and gas infrastructure facility in Russia put out of action in 24 hours.

Another main oil pipeline was blown up in the Saratov region

On Monday, September 8, around 1 a.m. local time, a powerful explosion occurred on a main oil pipeline in the Krasnoarmeysky district of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. As a result of the explosion, the Kuibyshev-Lysychansk main oil pipeline, which supplied oil products to the Russian occupation army, was put out of action. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, as a result of the explosion, the Kuibyshev-Lysychansk main oil pipeline, which supplied oil products to the Russian occupation army, was put out of action. According to the source, the capacity of the affected facility is 82 million tons per year.

According to reports in local public groups, in the morning after the explosions, a concentration of workers was observed at the scene, who were trying to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

This is already the third oil and gas infrastructure facility in Russia put out of action in just the past day. Earlier, explosions were reported on gas pipelines and oil pipelines in the Penza region of the Russian Federation.

As in previous cases, the aggressor's disinformation resources explain the series of explosions on strategic infrastructure in the Saratov region as "planned exercises."

Recall

On September 8, as a result of a series of explosions in the Russian city of Penza, two main gas pipeline pipes and two regional gas pipeline pipes were put out of action.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine