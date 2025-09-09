Another main oil pipeline was blown up in the Saratov region

On Monday, September 8, around 1 a.m. local time, a powerful explosion occurred on a main oil pipeline in the Krasnoarmeysky district of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. As a result of the explosion, the Kuibyshev-Lysychansk main oil pipeline, which supplied oil products to the Russian occupation army, was put out of action. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, as a result of the explosion, the Kuibyshev-Lysychansk main oil pipeline, which supplied oil products to the Russian occupation army, was put out of action. According to the source, the capacity of the affected facility is 82 million tons per year.

According to reports in local public groups, in the morning after the explosions, a concentration of workers was observed at the scene, who were trying to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

This is already the third oil and gas infrastructure facility in Russia put out of action in just the past day. Earlier, explosions were reported on gas pipelines and oil pipelines in the Penza region of the Russian Federation.

As in previous cases, the aggressor's disinformation resources explain the series of explosions on strategic infrastructure in the Saratov region as "planned exercises."

Recall

On September 8, as a result of a series of explosions in the Russian city of Penza, two main gas pipeline pipes and two regional gas pipeline pipes were put out of action.