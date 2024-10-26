Another drone attack on a military airfield in lipetsk reported
Eyewitnesses record a drone attack on the airfield in lipetsk.
An airfield in the russian city of Lipetsk was attacked by drones. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, and the Astra edition, UNN reports .
Airfield in lipetsk under attack by UAVs
Eyewitnesses also wrote about the explosions on social media, noting that an air raid siren was sounding in the city.
The enemy's defense ministry said that air defense destroyed four Ukrainian drones over the territory of the region.
Earlier in October, Ukrainian forces already attacked the Lipetsk-2 military airfield and the Sverdlov plant in russia. The targets were ammunition depots, fuel, and aircraft at the airfield, as well as explosives production at the plant.
According to Defense Express, new russian Su-57 fighter jets were based at the air base in Lipetsk and pilots were trained.
