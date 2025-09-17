"Another attempt at manipulation": Kravchenko on the "repentance" of the accused in the murder of a teenager on the funicular

Artem Kosov, a former employee of the State Protection Department, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at a Kyiv subway station, expressed remorse for his actions only after months of denials, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko noted after the court session, UNN reports.

We heard (in court - ed.) the accused's final statement. His "sincere" repentance came only today – after all the months of denials, distortion of facts, and attempts to evade responsibility. It is obvious to me: this is not repentance, but another attempt at manipulation - Kravchenko emphasized.

The Prosecutor General indicated that the prosecution presented all evidence, witness testimonies, and expert examination results, which prove that Maksym's death was not an accident, but a consequence of the accused's intentional actions.

"This process was difficult and lengthy. For more than a year, parents and relatives waited for the case to move forward. And today we have approached the moment when a final decision will be made. Justice for a child who lost his life can only be in the strictest sentence. This is our duty to Maksym, his family, and society. The decision is now up to the court. We believe in justice," Kravchenko stated.

Today, in the case of Maksym Materukhin's murder, the debate stage between the parties concluded.

The court retired to the deliberation room to deliver a verdict. Before that, the accused Kosov took the floor and expressed condolences to the family of the teenager he killed.

"I couldn't pay attention to the fact that such actions caused such consequences. I am very sorry. I am also a human being, I sympathized with the family of the deceased, there were some concerns that a person died. I couldn't imagine that my actions would cause such severe consequences," Kosov stated.

The verdict is planned to be announced on Monday, September 22.

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the State Protection Department.

On April 9, 2024, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in a pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended Artem Kosov's pre-trial detention until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court session on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.