Annual declaration campaign for 2025 launched in Ukraine - NACP

On January 1, 2026, another annual declaration campaign for public servants for 2025 began, and it will last until March 31, 2026, inclusive. This was reported by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, according to UNN.

Details

NACP reminds that annual declarations are submitted by persons specified in Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine "On Corruption Prevention" who: have a status/hold a position that entails the obligation to submit a declaration; in 2025 ceased to hold a position / lost a status that entailed the obligation to submit a declaration.

The procedure for filling out and submitting the declaration, including general rules for filling out the declaration and its sections, was approved by NACP Order No. 252/23 of November 8, 2023. NACP is constantly working to make the declaration process as simple and clear as possible. The section "Preparation for Declaration" contains useful links that will help declarants understand the main issues. - the post says.

NACP also prepared a number of tips to ensure that the declaration campaign "passed without nerves."

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law that changes the conditions of liability for inaccurate declaration. Declaration thresholds have been changed and fines for submitting false data have been increased.