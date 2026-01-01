$42.350.03
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 7054 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 9270 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 9218 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 80937 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 97862 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 38199 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 37695 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33321 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27157 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Annual declaration campaign for 2025 launched in Ukraine - NACP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

On January 1, 2026, the annual declaration campaign for public servants for 2025 was launched, which will last until March 31, 2026. The NACP reminds of the rules for submitting declarations and has prepared a number of tips for declarants.

Annual declaration campaign for 2025 launched in Ukraine - NACP

On January 1, 2026, another annual declaration campaign for public servants for 2025 began, and it will last until March 31, 2026, inclusive. This was reported by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, according to UNN.

Details

NACP reminds that annual declarations are submitted by persons specified in Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine "On Corruption Prevention" who: have a status/hold a position that entails the obligation to submit a declaration; in 2025 ceased to hold a position / lost a status that entailed the obligation to submit a declaration.

The procedure for filling out and submitting the declaration, including general rules for filling out the declaration and its sections, was approved by NACP Order No. 252/23 of November 8, 2023. NACP is constantly working to make the declaration process as simple and clear as possible. The section "Preparation for Declaration" contains useful links that will help declarants understand the main issues.

 - the post says.

NACP also prepared a number of tips to ensure that the declaration campaign "passed without nerves."

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law that changes the conditions of liability for inaccurate declaration. Declaration thresholds have been changed and fines for submitting false data have been increased.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada