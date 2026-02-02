Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearing

February 2 marks 11 years since the death of the famous Ukrainian musician, frontman of the band "Skryabin" Andriy Kuzmenko. UNN offers a selection of 5 compositions by the musician that will not leave listeners indifferent.

Kuzma died on February 2, 2015, as a result of a fatal car accident.

The artist was 46 years old. It is worth noting that Andriy's compositions gained even greater popularity after the celebrity's death. Although Kuzma has long been gone, his tracks are still extremely relevant today.

"Old Photographs"

This song is one of the most intimate and sincere in Kuzma's work. It was born from a specific period of his life — a time of memories of friends and experiences. The lyrics are structured in such a way that every listener can recognize their own story in them. The philosophy of the composition goes beyond the personal and turns into a universal understanding of time, memory, and loss.





"They Threw Us Away"

Andriy Kuzmenko never shied away from sharp topics. Living in an independent state, he allowed himself to speak frankly about the government and the responsibility of those in power. In the song "They Threw Us Away," Kuzma ironically and harshly ridicules those for whom Ukraine is just a resource, not a country that needs to be developed. It was this directness, clarity, and absence of halftones that made this track especially powerful and brought the artist sincere trust and respect from listeners.

"People Are Like Ships"

One of Kuzma's deepest philosophical compositions, in which human lives appear as ships lost in the boundless sea. The author accurately conveys the feeling of searching for one's own path, struggling with circumstances, and the fear of drowning under the pressure of reality. This song is a reminder that storms are inevitable, but even in the darkest moments, it is important not to lose humanity and inner light.





"A Country Unto Myself"

Kuzma's patriotism was not ostentatious, but internal and deep. He sincerely did not understand why Ukrainians abandoned their own state, seeking a better life elsewhere. The composition "A Country Unto Myself" became a kind of manifesto — it formed a sense of responsibility for one's land and awakened pride in how cool it is to be Ukrainian.





"Mom"

Kuzma wrote not only on patriotic or social themes. The song "Mom" is one of the artist's strongest lyrical works. There are no fictional images or pathos in it: Kuzma simply says what he has long carried in his heart. It is this simplicity and sincerity that make the composition extremely touching.





