Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearing

11:00 AM • 14159 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 26768 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 53384 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 70709 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 48828 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 49123 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 35617 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51862 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65319 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40709 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa
11:11 AM • 20618 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to apply
11:19 AM • 28157 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow
11:38 AM • 14132 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"
11:48 AM • 11115 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's death
12:47 PM • 6048 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to apply
11:19 AM • 28310 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa
11:11 AM • 20708 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 81023 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 108291 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for health
January 30, 04:26 PM • 84401 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jerome Powell
Ursula von der Leyen
Kim Kardashian
Ukraine
United States
Village
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearing
03:14 PM • 242 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet
02:27 PM • 1644 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest
01:05 PM • 4638 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's death
12:47 PM • 6146 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"
11:48 AM • 11185 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Film

Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

February 2 marks 11 years since the death of Andriy Kuzmenko, frontman of the band "Skryabin", who died in a car accident. UNN offers a selection of five of his compositions that gained even greater popularity after the artist's death.

Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearing

February 2 marks 11 years since the death of the famous Ukrainian musician, frontman of the band "Skryabin" Andriy Kuzmenko. UNN offers a selection of 5 compositions by the musician that will not leave listeners indifferent.

Kuzma died on February 2, 2015, as a result of a fatal car accident.

The artist was 46 years old. It is worth noting that Andriy's compositions gained even greater popularity after the celebrity's death. Although Kuzma has long been gone, his tracks are still extremely relevant today.

"Old Photographs"

This song is one of the most intimate and sincere in Kuzma's work. It was born from a specific period of his life — a time of memories of friends and experiences. The lyrics are structured in such a way that every listener can recognize their own story in them. The philosophy of the composition goes beyond the personal and turns into a universal understanding of time, memory, and loss.


"They Threw Us Away"

Andriy Kuzmenko never shied away from sharp topics. Living in an independent state, he allowed himself to speak frankly about the government and the responsibility of those in power. In the song "They Threw Us Away," Kuzma ironically and harshly ridicules those for whom Ukraine is just a resource, not a country that needs to be developed. It was this directness, clarity, and absence of halftones that made this track especially powerful and brought the artist sincere trust and respect from listeners.

"People Are Like Ships"

One of Kuzma's deepest philosophical compositions, in which human lives appear as ships lost in the boundless sea. The author accurately conveys the feeling of searching for one's own path, struggling with circumstances, and the fear of drowning under the pressure of reality. This song is a reminder that storms are inevitable, but even in the darkest moments, it is important not to lose humanity and inner light.


"A Country Unto Myself"

Kuzma's patriotism was not ostentatious, but internal and deep. He sincerely did not understand why Ukrainians abandoned their own state, seeking a better life elsewhere. The composition "A Country Unto Myself" became a kind of manifesto — it formed a sense of responsibility for one's land and awakened pride in how cool it is to be Ukrainian.


"Mom"

Kuzma wrote not only on patriotic or social themes. The song "Mom" is one of the artist's strongest lyrical works. There are no fictional images or pathos in it: Kuzma simply says what he has long carried in his heart. It is this simplicity and sincerity that make the composition extremely touching.


"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's death
02.02.26, 14:47 • 6152 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyCultureUNN Lite
Musician
Road traffic accident
Ukraine