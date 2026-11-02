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Andriy Yarmolenko is the top scorer in Ukrainian Premier League history

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

Yarmolenko scored his 125th goal in the Ukrainian Premier League in the match against "Kryvbas" and surpassed Maksym Shatskikh's record. He later received a red card.

Andriy Yarmolenko is the top scorer in Ukrainian Premier League history

Kyiv "Dynamo" winger Andriy Yarmolenko scored his 125th Ukrainian Premier League goal in the match against "Kryvbas" and became the top scorer in the history of the UPL, reports UNN.

Details

In the 11th round of the 2026/2027 Ukrainian Premier League season, in the 41st minute, "Dynamo" forward Matvii Ponomarenko won a penalty, which Andriy Yarmolenko converted by successfully shooting down the middle of Oleksandr Kemkin's goal.

This goal was Yarmolenko's 125th in the UPL, making him the top scorer in the history of the Ukrainian Championship. Before that, the record belonged to former "Dynamo" forward Maksym Shatskikh, who had scored 124 goals in the UPL.

In addition, in the 45th minute, Yarmolenko received a straight red card for a foul on Giovani.

The score in the match is currently 2:0 in favor of "Dynamo." The first goal was scored by Matvii Ponomarenko from a pass by Yarmolenko.

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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