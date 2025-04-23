As the country faces difficult challenges, philanthropy is becoming more than just goodwill—it’s a strategic necessity. Andriy Matyukha exemplifies a person who doesn't merely respond to needs but acts proactively. His foundation unites initiatives in medicine, culture, and social partnership, while remaining flexible and results-oriented, UNN informs.

Matyukha Andriy Valeriyovych: partnership with Okhmatdyt

In April, the National Children's Hospital Okhmatdyt received state-of-the-art surgical equipment—the Thompson system—thanks to the joint efforts of Andriy Matyukha’s foundation and the Good Donations charity. This significantly improved the quality of urgent surgeries in the hospital's surgical department.

According to Andriy Matyukha, the main motivation behind the initiative was to provide doctors with the best possible tools for treating children:

"We want Ukrainian children to receive treatment no worse than in the best clinics around the world. And we will do everything possible to achieve that."

Supporting a national-level hospital is not a one-time gesture, but part of a long-term strategy. Doctors estimate that this equipment will help improve over 300 surgeries each year.

Key benefits of the Thompson system include:

precise fixation of instruments during procedures;

enhanced visualization of the surgical field;

reduced risk of complications;

shorter anesthesia duration;

optimized logistics in the operating room.

Andriy Matyukha foundation: ORIGAMI as a dialogue with Europe

On April 9, the facade of the Museum of Kyiv History was transformed by the installation of ORIGAMI for UKRAINE. The symbolic 5,000 paper birds became part of a cultural and charitable conversation. Funds raised during the exhibition will go toward medical equipment for a rehabilitation center in Kyiv.

One of the main partners of this initiative was the Andriy Matyukha foundation, which supported the idea of combining symbols, emotions, and real assistance. In the words of Andriy himself:

"In times when the country is fighting for life and freedom, symbols like origami birds carry tremendous meaning. They don’t just decorate—they speak."

Children from the Palace of Youth also contributed to the creation, adding emotional depth to the project. The cultural dialogue between Kyiv and Brussels became the basis for long-term partnership.

The "Birds of Hope" installation supported by Andriy Matyukha is an example of how the foundation works not only with tools and data but also with meaning.

Looking ahead: long-term plans of the foundation

Today, the Andriy Matyukha foundation focuses on four strategic areas:

support for pediatric healthcare;

implementation of cultural projects with social impact;

collaboration with other charitable foundations;

systemic support for Ukraine during and after the war.

The foundation’s founder believes that philanthropy must be more than a reaction—it should be part of a national strategy:

"Philanthropy isn’t just an act of goodwill. It’s a tool to transform the future."

Plans include scaling current projects, expanding cooperation with medical institutions, and investing in Ukraine’s post-war recovery.

Who is Andriy Matyukha?

Andriy Matyukha is a Ukrainian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and civic leader behind dozens of impactful social initiatives in Ukraine. He is the president of the foundation that bears his name and has long supported structural change in healthcare, education, culture, and youth development.

His approach to philanthropy is not about short-term assistance or publicity. It’s about sustainable solutions, long-term thinking, and projects that make a lasting difference. Andriy Matyukha’s mission is to help shape a new generation of Ukrainians who grow up in a healthy, cultured, and educated environment.

In his daily work, he applies the principle of responsible business: support must go beyond finances—it must be strategic, from shaping initiatives to evaluating their impact. This approach allows his foundation not just to "fill gaps" but to spark systemic change in communities.

Andriy Matyukha is also a public figure advocating for cooperation between the state, civil society, and business. His foundation often works in collaboration with other organizations, joining forces for a common cause.