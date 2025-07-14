Andrii Matiukha Foundation supported the implementation of the international charity installation ORIGAMI for UKRAINE in Kyiv

The facade of the Museum of the History of Kyiv has been decorated with the astonishing art object ORIGAMI for UKRAINE since April 9, implemented with the support of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation. The artistic installation was created as part of the cooperation between Belgium and Ukraine. Five thousand symbolic birds will remain with us until autumn, drawing attention to a large-scale fundraising campaign for military rehabilitation centers.

The project united artists, children, officials, and diplomats from various countries. Its author is Belgian artist Charles Kaisin, known for his collaborations with Hermès, Rolls-Royce, and Cartier. Children from Kyiv also took part in creating the birds, which made the installation even more special.

The organizers are convinced that art is a powerful tool capable of uniting and touching the soul. In just a few months, the installation has been seen by over 20,000 museum visitors and casual passersby. The art object was personally visited by the Ambassador of Spain, representatives from Oslo and Leipzig, and dozens of international delegations.

"We are not alone. And this installation has become a symbol of unity and support from our partners. In every bird, there is a sparkle of someone’s support, someone’s act of goodwill. These are the voices of people who refused to stay silent," says Andrii Matiukha.

ORIGAMI for UKRAINE has already raised over 55,000 euros to support the Kyiv rehabilitation center. The campaign continues, so anyone can join the initiative by purchasing a bird for just 10 euros.