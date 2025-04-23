The Andriy Matyukha Foundation has become a partner of the international art installation ORIGAMI for UKRAINE in Kyiv

$41.520.14
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia
02:18 PM • 9330 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15436 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 30887 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 22262 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25571 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 25957 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 32890 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43241 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 65903 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 92644 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
Popular news

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 57094 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 53003 views

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 13826 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 28560 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 10480 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 9330 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 11174 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 30887 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 29270 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 53707 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 3500 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 32159 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 31837 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 61769 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 52133 views
The Andriy Matyukha Foundation has become a partner of the international art installation ORIGAMI for UKRAINE in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2904 views

The Origami for Ukraine installation, supported by the Andriy Matyukha Foundation, has opened in Kyiv. The project aims to raise funds for the Kyiv Center for Rehabilitation Treatment.

The Andriy Matyukha Foundation has become a partner of the international art installation ORIGAMI for UKRAINE in Kyiv

A powerful visual and humanitarian initiative has come to life in central Kyiv — the ORIGAMI for UKRAINE art installation was unveiled on the façade of the Museum of the History of Kyiv. The Andriy Matyuha Foundation joined the project, supporting this international effort to raise funds for the Kyiv City Center for Rehabilitation.

The installation features 5,000 origami birds made from metallic paper — a symbol of peace, support, and unity.

The author of the project is Belgian designer Charles Kaisin, known for his collaborations with global luxury brands such as Hermès, Rolls-Royce, and Cartier.

Andriy Matyuha: "Help can come through culture, through image, through emotion"

The ORIGAMI for UKRAINE project began in Brussels as a charity campaign to support the treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers. The first version raised over €50,000. The Kyiv continuation of the initiative now involves the city administrations of both capitals, the ENGIE Foundation, the CHU Saint-Pierre Foundation, the Andriy Matyuha Foundation, and the Museum of the History of Kyiv.

Children — particularly from the Kyiv Palace of Youth — also contributed to the creation of the installation. Their participation brought emotional depth and meaning to the project.

"When art becomes a tool for helping others, it gains a new dimension. That’s exactly what we saw in ORIGAMI for UKRAINE. Supporting it was a natural and heartfelt decision for our foundation," shared representatives of the Andriy Matyuha Foundation.

Andriy Valeriyovych Matyuha: Art has the power to speak loudly

The Andriy Matyuha Foundation consistently supports not only medical and educational projects but also cultural initiatives that can shape public awareness. According to the foundation’s founder, Andriy Valeriyovych Matyuha, art has a unique ability to convey important messages in a universal language.

"ORIGAMI for UKRAINE isn’t just birds on a building. It’s a message: we are not alone. And we’re grateful to be part of it," he emphasized.

The installation will remain on the museum’s façade for 90 days, offering passersby a space for reflection, unity, and hope for a shared victory.

As part of a previous initiative, Andrii Matiukha supported Okhmatdyt by providing a state-of-the-art Thompson surgical visualization system for the surgery department. This equipment is already being successfully used by doctors, improving the quality of operations and helping young patients recover faster.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCultureKyiv
Belgium
Kyiv
