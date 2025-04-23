The Andriy Matyukha Foundation has become a partner of the international art installation ORIGAMI for UKRAINE in Kyiv

A powerful visual and humanitarian initiative has come to life in central Kyiv — the ORIGAMI for UKRAINE art installation was unveiled on the façade of the Museum of the History of Kyiv. The Andriy Matyuha Foundation joined the project, supporting this international effort to raise funds for the Kyiv City Center for Rehabilitation.

The installation features 5,000 origami birds made from metallic paper — a symbol of peace, support, and unity.

The author of the project is Belgian designer Charles Kaisin, known for his collaborations with global luxury brands such as Hermès, Rolls-Royce, and Cartier.

Andriy Matyuha: "Help can come through culture, through image, through emotion"

The ORIGAMI for UKRAINE project began in Brussels as a charity campaign to support the treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers. The first version raised over €50,000. The Kyiv continuation of the initiative now involves the city administrations of both capitals, the ENGIE Foundation, the CHU Saint-Pierre Foundation, the Andriy Matyuha Foundation, and the Museum of the History of Kyiv.

Children — particularly from the Kyiv Palace of Youth — also contributed to the creation of the installation. Their participation brought emotional depth and meaning to the project.

"When art becomes a tool for helping others, it gains a new dimension. That’s exactly what we saw in ORIGAMI for UKRAINE. Supporting it was a natural and heartfelt decision for our foundation," shared representatives of the Andriy Matyuha Foundation.

Andriy Valeriyovych Matyuha: Art has the power to speak loudly

The Andriy Matyuha Foundation consistently supports not only medical and educational projects but also cultural initiatives that can shape public awareness. According to the foundation’s founder, Andriy Valeriyovych Matyuha, art has a unique ability to convey important messages in a universal language.

"ORIGAMI for UKRAINE isn’t just birds on a building. It’s a message: we are not alone. And we’re grateful to be part of it," he emphasized.

The installation will remain on the museum’s façade for 90 days, offering passersby a space for reflection, unity, and hope for a shared victory.

As part of a previous initiative, Andrii Matiukha supported Okhmatdyt by providing a state-of-the-art Thompson surgical visualization system for the surgery department. This equipment is already being successfully used by doctors, improving the quality of operations and helping young patients recover faster.