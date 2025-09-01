$41.320.06
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 15157 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 22689 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 138648 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 85463 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 153189 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 160500 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 138917 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 113094 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 37879 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 15157 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 52003 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 153189 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 160500 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 138917 views
Andriy Matyukha and Favbet Foundation join the wave of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1196 views

The Croatian organization Dobro Dobrim and partners, with the assistance of Favbet Foundation, carried out a large-scale humanitarian delivery to Ukraine. The aid included 150 tons of food, hygiene products, and 13 tons of disinfectants for hospitals.

Andriy Matyukha and Favbet Foundation join the wave of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Shutterstock

Favbet Foundation, together with the Croatian organization Dobro Dobrim and partners Kefo d.o.o., Lochman & Rauscher, Medical Intertrade, and HEP, carried out a large-scale humanitarian delivery. The project received support from the Embassy of Croatia in Ukraine and the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighting its importance on an international level, UNN reports.

Ukraine received 150 tons of humanitarian aid, including food, hygiene products, and 13 tons of disinfectants for hospitals. This operation allowed the organizations to refine logistics and effectively coordinate subsequent deliveries. Andriy Matyukha’s approach is based on systematic and long-term support, making the foundation a reliable partner for medical institutions and communities.

  Dobro Dobrim  
  Dobro Dobrim  

"We are not stopping! While Ukraine fights for its life, we are doing everything to support it. Favbet Foundation is a partner you can rely on," stated Dobro Dobrim.

Favbet Foundation and Croatian partners: collaboration for results

This new delivery is a natural continuation of Favbet Foundation’s previous projects. For the fourth consecutive year, the foundation has been operating in Ukraine, focusing efforts on supporting the military, children, internally displaced persons, and medical institutions. Beyond humanitarian shipments, Favbet Foundation develops rehabilitation, education, and sports programs, forming a comprehensive strategy consistently implemented by Andriy Matyukha and his team.

Dobro Dobrim  
Dobro Dobrim  

"It is great to have initiatives like these. We can support hospitals and people whose lives have been disrupted by the war. Thanks to everyone involved," said Andriy Matyukha, President of Favbet Foundation.

Each initiative involves international organizations and companies that share the values of mutual aid. Earlier, thanks to Croatian partners and Favbet Foundation, 11 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to refugees from Kherson affected by the attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. This support demonstrated that international cooperation and the foundation’s coordination allow for rapid response and assistance to people in the most difficult times.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Andrii Matiukha
Andriy Matyukha Foundation
charity
Croatia
Ukraine
Kakhovka Dam
Kherson