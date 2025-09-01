Andriy Matyukha and Favbet Foundation join the wave of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Shutterstock

Favbet Foundation, together with the Croatian organization Dobro Dobrim and partners Kefo d.o.o., Lochman & Rauscher, Medical Intertrade, and HEP, carried out a large-scale humanitarian delivery. The project received support from the Embassy of Croatia in Ukraine and the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighting its importance on an international level, UNN reports.

Ukraine received 150 tons of humanitarian aid, including food, hygiene products, and 13 tons of disinfectants for hospitals. This operation allowed the organizations to refine logistics and effectively coordinate subsequent deliveries. Andriy Matyukha’s approach is based on systematic and long-term support, making the foundation a reliable partner for medical institutions and communities.

Dobro Dobrim

"We are not stopping! While Ukraine fights for its life, we are doing everything to support it. Favbet Foundation is a partner you can rely on," stated Dobro Dobrim.

Favbet Foundation and Croatian partners: collaboration for results

This new delivery is a natural continuation of Favbet Foundation’s previous projects. For the fourth consecutive year, the foundation has been operating in Ukraine, focusing efforts on supporting the military, children, internally displaced persons, and medical institutions. Beyond humanitarian shipments, Favbet Foundation develops rehabilitation, education, and sports programs, forming a comprehensive strategy consistently implemented by Andriy Matyukha and his team.

Dobro Dobrim

"It is great to have initiatives like these. We can support hospitals and people whose lives have been disrupted by the war. Thanks to everyone involved," said Andriy Matyukha, President of Favbet Foundation.

Each initiative involves international organizations and companies that share the values of mutual aid. Earlier, thanks to Croatian partners and Favbet Foundation, 11 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to refugees from Kherson affected by the attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. This support demonstrated that international cooperation and the foundation’s coordination allow for rapid response and assistance to people in the most difficult times.