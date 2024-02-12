An unmanned aerial vehicle is flying west over northern Khmelnytsky region
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the detection of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the northern part of Khmelnytsky region. According to air services, the UAV is heading west. Reported by UNN.
