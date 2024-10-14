An overestimated ammonia content was found in the capital's Lake Minsk
Utilities have recorded an excess of ammonia levels in Lake Minske in the Obolon district of Kyiv. Pleso has taken measures to eliminate the consequences of the pollution and continues to monitor water quality.
In Kyiv, public utilities have recorded the pollution of Lake Minske in the Obolon district of the capital. In particular, the level of ammonia is exceeded in the reservoir. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Pleso utility company.
It is noted that during a routine inspection of the reservoir, dead fish were found, indicating that harmful substances may have entered the water.
In order to determine the causes of this phenomenon, the company's specialists promptly took water samples and conducted laboratory analysis. The results of the research confirmed that the permissible ammonia content was exceeded, which was probably the main factor in the fish death
To eliminate the consequences of the pollution and prevent the further spread of harmful substances, Pleso employees took a number of measures.
In particular, the dead fish were collected and disposed of, and the water surface was treated with the Ecolan-M sorbent to neutralize pollution. At the same time, continuous monitoring of water quality in Lake Minsk was organized.
As of October 14, Pleso specialists continue to monitor the water quality in Lake Minske and take the necessary measures to restore its ecological condition
In the upper cascade of Sovski Ponds, pinkish-brown water was detected due to halobacteria. Pleso has conducted a study and assures that the situation is under control and the bacteria are safe for humans.