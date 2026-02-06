An official of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration demanded a $2,000 bribe for changing a bus route

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
12:09 PM • 3232 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 13511 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 13454 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 16574 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 56555 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 51640 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 40259 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 52266 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 96153 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35655 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.4m/s
74%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Republicans fear losing control of Congress due to Trump's policies - The HillFebruary 6, 04:06 AM • 6038 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 20064 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJ08:45 AM • 4748 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 12110 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 10514 views
Publications
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 10521 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 13516 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 28786 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 56559 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 96155 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Friedrich Merz
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 17530 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 20426 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 29777 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 33011 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 69743 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Social network
Heating
Gold

An official of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration demanded a $2,000 bribe for changing a bus route

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The head of a department of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration demanded $2,000 for changing a route schedule and winning a tender. He was detained while receiving the funds and has been notified of suspicion.

An official of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration demanded a $2,000 bribe for changing a bus route

In the Khmelnytskyi region, law enforcement officers exposed an official of the regional state administration extorting a bribe from a carrier for making changes to the schedule of an intercity route and facilitating victory in the tender for its maintenance. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the head of one of the regional state administration's departments demanded 2,000 dollars from an entrepreneur for a positive resolution of the issue regarding the adjustment of the traffic schedule and influence on the results of the tender among carriers.

During a personal meeting in the administrative building, the official received the agreed amount of money. The transfer took place under the control of law enforcement officers. Immediately after that, the suspect was detained. Searches were also conducted at his workplace and residence.

The official has been notified of suspicion of receiving undue benefits. Prosecutors have already applied to the court with a request for a pre-trial detention measure.

Recall

Law enforcement officers in Zaporizhzhia stopped the activities of three fraudulent call centers that defrauded citizens of Ukraine and Kazakhstan. More than 50 victims lost almost 4 million hryvnias, and 10 people have been notified of suspicion.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Crimes and emergencies
Search
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ukraine
Kazakhstan