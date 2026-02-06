An official of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration demanded a $2,000 bribe for changing a bus route

In the Khmelnytskyi region, law enforcement officers exposed an official of the regional state administration extorting a bribe from a carrier for making changes to the schedule of an intercity route and facilitating victory in the tender for its maintenance. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the head of one of the regional state administration's departments demanded 2,000 dollars from an entrepreneur for a positive resolution of the issue regarding the adjustment of the traffic schedule and influence on the results of the tender among carriers.

During a personal meeting in the administrative building, the official received the agreed amount of money. The transfer took place under the control of law enforcement officers. Immediately after that, the suspect was detained. Searches were also conducted at his workplace and residence.

The official has been notified of suspicion of receiving undue benefits. Prosecutors have already applied to the court with a request for a pre-trial detention measure.

Recall

