An illegal network of gas stations was uncovered in Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi regions - over 62,000 liters of fuel seized

In Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi regions, law enforcement officers uncovered a network of illegal gas stations that sold fuel of dubious quality for cash. During searches, over 62,000 liters of gasoline, diesel, and gas were seized, and the operation of three gas stations was stopped. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with BEB detectives, uncovered a network of illegal gas stations that sold fuel of dubious quality (Part 1, 2 of Article 204, Part 1 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, the operation of three gas stations was stopped: two in the Chernivtsi region and one in the Khmelnytskyi region. Over 62,000 liters of fuel and lubricants were seized from illegal circulation.

Chernivtsi district: fuel was sold from an improvised gas station. There were two pumps with nozzles, four tanks, and a gas tank. During the search, over 28,000 liters of diesel, gasoline, and gas were seized.

Chernivtsi: a mini-gas station with four pumps and three fuel storage tanks was operating. Over 31,000 liters of gasoline, diesel, and gas were seized.

Khmelnytskyi region: an illegal gas station was set up in non-residential premises. Almost 3,000 liters of fuel and lubricants were seized.

According to the investigation, fuel was sold for cash and at prices lower than market prices, forming an illegal segment of trade. Among the regular customers are farms, transport companies, and entrepreneurs.

The investigation is ongoing: a number of examinations have been appointed, and the full circle of persons involved in organizing the illegal sale of fuel, as well as its supply channels, is being established.

