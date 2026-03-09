An illegal network of gas stations was uncovered in Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi regions - over 62,000 liters of fuel seized

$43.730.0850.540.36
04:44 PM • 1372 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 11703 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 22026 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 14572 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35011 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29050 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45930 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65088 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 107652 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55995 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Popular news
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30464 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39615 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27696 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11434 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16093 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 16215 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 27821 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35011 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 39738 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 107652 views
UNN Lite
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 1280 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 3488 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 3626 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 11526 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 30557 views
An illegal network of gas stations was uncovered in Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi regions - over 62,000 liters of fuel seized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

Law enforcement officers shut down three illegal gas stations and seized 62,000 liters of fuel. Products of questionable quality were sold for cash.

An illegal network of gas stations was uncovered in Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi regions - over 62,000 liters of fuel seized

In Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi regions, law enforcement officers uncovered a network of illegal gas stations that sold fuel of dubious quality for cash. During searches, over 62,000 liters of gasoline, diesel, and gas were seized, and the operation of three gas stations was stopped. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with BEB detectives, uncovered a network of illegal gas stations that sold fuel of dubious quality (Part 1, 2 of Article 204, Part 1 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, the operation of three gas stations was stopped: two in the Chernivtsi region and one in the Khmelnytskyi region. Over 62,000 liters of fuel and lubricants were seized from illegal circulation.

Chernivtsi district: fuel was sold from an improvised gas station. There were two pumps with nozzles, four tanks, and a gas tank. During the search, over 28,000 liters of diesel, gasoline, and gas were seized.

Chernivtsi: a mini-gas station with four pumps and three fuel storage tanks was operating. Over 31,000 liters of gasoline, diesel, and gas were seized.

Khmelnytskyi region: an illegal gas station was set up in non-residential premises. Almost 3,000 liters of fuel and lubricants were seized.

According to the investigation, fuel was sold for cash and at prices lower than market prices, forming an illegal segment of trade. Among the regular customers are farms, transport companies, and entrepreneurs.

The investigation is ongoing: a number of examinations have been appointed, and the full circle of persons involved in organizing the illegal sale of fuel, as well as its supply channels, is being established.

Illegal arms sales channel disguised as a car service station exposed in Kyiv09.03.26, 16:20 • 1500 views

Olga Rozgon

Chernivtsi