Illegal arms sales channel disguised as a car service station exposed in Kyiv

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers uncovered a channel for the illegal sale of weapons and ammunition, which operated under the guise of a car service station. The organizer was a 50-year-old local resident. During searches, a significant arsenal was seized from the suspects — from automatic rifles and grenade launchers to thousands of rounds of ammunition. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, the activities of a Kyiv resident who organized the illegal sale of weapons were exposed. - the report says.

According to the investigation, the 50-year-old Kyiv resident set up an improvised car service station at his place of residence. Under the guise of car repairs, he sold firearms, ammunition, and explosive devices.

The sale of various types of grenades, including a reactive anti-tank grenade, an under-barrel grenade launcher, over 3,500 rounds of various calibers, as well as two automatic rifles and a light machine gun, has been documented.

During the investigation, the probable involvement of two more individuals in illegal activities was established. During searches at their places of residence, 6 units of firearms, 3 grenade launchers, about 200 grenades and grenade launcher rounds, a TNT block, an anti-tank guided missile, a directional anti-personnel mine, and over 8,000 rounds of ammunition were seized.

All three men were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They were notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the request of the prosecutor's office, they were remanded in custody with the alternative of bail.

The investigation is establishing the sources of the weapons and the possible involvement of other individuals.

Addition

Illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition remains a serious threat to state security. In 2025, law enforcement officers registered 8603 criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Indictments were sent to court in 4377 proceedings.

During this period, significant volumes of weapons were seized from illegal circulation: 1412 units of rifled firearms, 419 — other firearms, 43 — smoothbore, as well as 186 grenade launchers and reactive systems, over 667 thousand rounds of ammunition, almost 4.9 thousand grenades, 69 mines, 246 improvised explosive devices, and over 2.6 tons of explosives.

