Illegal landfill covering a hectare of land was set up in Odesa region: damages exceed 30 million

06:07 AM • 2572 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 15437 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 31279 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 36570 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 37874 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 40914 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 75220 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 77385 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 149898 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 66551 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 6816 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhotoAugust 14, 12:06 AM • 9830 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideoAugust 14, 01:04 AM • 9366 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The Atlantic01:32 AM • 5580 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 10180 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 149898 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 125638 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 116360 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 127223 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 98199 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 24082 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 46668 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 100044 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 116550 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 49220 views
The Times
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Cryptocurrency
WhatsApp

Illegal landfill covering a hectare of land was set up in Odesa region: damages exceed 30 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

An unauthorized landfill covering 1 hectare was discovered in the village of Kryva Balka, Odesa region. Environmental damages are estimated at over 30 million hryvnias; materials are being prepared for transfer to law enforcement agencies.

Illegal landfill covering a hectare of land was set up in Odesa region: damages exceed 30 million

A large unauthorized landfill was discovered in the Odesa region, causing over 30 million hryvnias in environmental damage. This was reported by the State Environmental Inspectorate, writes UNN.

Details

The State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southwestern District recorded significant pollution of a 1-hectare land plot in the village of Kryva Balka, which is part of the Uspenivka community in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of the Odesa region.

Landfill near Fastiv could have escalated into an ecological catastrophe, three officials received suspicion - prosecutor's office17.07.25, 11:59 • 6600 views

According to inspectors, the landfill was created without any permits, and the organizers were the Uspenivka village council and a local communal enterprise. During the inspection, soil samples were taken, which showed a significant exceedance of the maximum permissible concentrations of harmful substances. This indicates serious contamination of the territory and a possible threat to the environment and human health.

The preliminary damage estimate exceeds 30 million hryvnias. Currently, the environmental inspection is preparing materials for transfer to law enforcement agencies.

Officials face criminal liability under Article 239 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – pollution or damage to land.

Large-scale fire broke out at a landfill in Zhytomyr: schools switched to distance learning02.05.25, 10:06 • 4232 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
Odesa Oblast