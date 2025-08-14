Illegal landfill covering a hectare of land was set up in Odesa region: damages exceed 30 million

A large unauthorized landfill was discovered in the Odesa region, causing over 30 million hryvnias in environmental damage. This was reported by the State Environmental Inspectorate, writes UNN.

Details

The State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southwestern District recorded significant pollution of a 1-hectare land plot in the village of Kryva Balka, which is part of the Uspenivka community in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of the Odesa region.

According to inspectors, the landfill was created without any permits, and the organizers were the Uspenivka village council and a local communal enterprise. During the inspection, soil samples were taken, which showed a significant exceedance of the maximum permissible concentrations of harmful substances. This indicates serious contamination of the territory and a possible threat to the environment and human health.

The preliminary damage estimate exceeds 30 million hryvnias. Currently, the environmental inspection is preparing materials for transfer to law enforcement agencies.

Officials face criminal liability under Article 239 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – pollution or damage to land.

