An explosion was heard in Odesa amid a ballistic threat

An explosion rang out in Odesa against the background of a ballistic threat, UNN reports with reference to local media and monitoring channels.

"Explosions in Odesa," the message says.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the south.

On May 23, Russia attacked the Odesa port with two ballistic missiles, killing and wounding people. Infrastructure and equipment were damaged.