An explosion was heard in Odesa amid a ballistic threat

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 46487 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 47627 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 47127 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 62476 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 57621 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 49618 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 49622 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46365 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 161641 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67146 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
44%
747mm
Popular news

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 107953 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

May 23, 10:16 AM • 31032 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

May 23, 12:05 PM • 100754 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 18879 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 15932 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 46487 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 161641 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 257243 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 337303 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 325316 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

06:15 PM • 2212 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

05:58 PM • 2950 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 16288 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 19237 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 108282 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

An explosion was heard in Odesa amid a ballistic threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2442 views

An explosion was heard in Odesa. Prior to that, the Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic weapons from the south.

An explosion was heard in Odesa amid a ballistic threat

An explosion rang out in Odesa against the background of a ballistic threat, UNN reports with reference to local media and monitoring channels.

"Explosions in Odesa," the message says.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the south.

Let us remind you

On May 23, Russia attacked the Odesa port with two ballistic missiles, killing and wounding people. Infrastructure and equipment were damaged.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Port of Odesa
Ukrainian Air Force
Odesa
Brent
$64.94
Bitcoin
$108,789.70
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,361.44
Ethereum
$2,577.88