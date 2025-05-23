An explosion was heard in Odesa amid a ballistic threat
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was heard in Odesa. Prior to that, the Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic weapons from the south.
An explosion rang out in Odesa against the background of a ballistic threat, UNN reports with reference to local media and monitoring channels.
"Explosions in Odesa," the message says.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the south.
Let us remind you
On May 23, Russia attacked the Odesa port with two ballistic missiles, killing and wounding people. Infrastructure and equipment were damaged.