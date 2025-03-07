An explosion thundered in Kharkiv: the city is once again under attack by the aggressor
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, as reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov. A massive attack on Ukraine is ongoing, with the takeoff of MiG-31K and numerous missiles in the airspace.
Reminder
A massive attack by the aggressor on Ukraine continues.
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the takeoff of the MiG-31K and numerous missiles in the airspace.
