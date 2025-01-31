Explosion on the outskirts of Chernihiv, houses damaged - CMA
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred on the outskirts of Chernihiv. The incident damaged private houses, and details of the incident are currently being investigated.
An explosion occurred on the outskirts of Chernihiv, damaging houses, the head of the Chernihiv CMA, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
Explosion on the outskirts of the city. Private houses damaged
According to him, the information is being clarified.
Addendum
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that as of 8:55 a.m., enemy attack UAVs were observed in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions, with a variable course.
