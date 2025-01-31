Explosion on the outskirts of Chernihiv, houses damaged - CMA

An explosion occurred on the outskirts of Chernihiv, damaging houses, the head of the Chernihiv CMA, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Explosion on the outskirts of the city. Private houses damaged - wrote Bryzhynsky.

According to him, the information is being clarified.

Addendum

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that as of 8:55 a.m., enemy attack UAVs were observed in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions, with a variable course.

59 drones out of more than a hundred launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine