An explosion occurs in the studio of a Kyiv radio station: a young woman is injured

A munition exploded in one of Kyiv's radio studios. It has been preliminarily established that an army fuse exploded. This was reported by the Kyiv Police, UNN reports .

Detailsi

The Pechersk Police Department received information about the explosion today. An investigative team and explosives experts were immediately dispatched to the scene.

It has been preliminarily established that an army fuse, which was kept in the room as an exhibit, exploded. A woman born in 1999 was injured in the explosion and hospitalized - law enforcement officials said.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives. All the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

It is preliminarily known that the incident occurred at the Army FM radio station. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to representatives of the radio station.

A grenade explodes in an apartment near Kyiv, injuring a woman