An explosion occurs at an oil depot in russia due to a drone strike
Kyiv • UNN
An unmanned aerial vehicle caused an explosion and fire at an oil depot in the tambov region of russia early in the morning, but the fire was contained without any human casualties.
An explosion occurred at an oil depot in russia. This was reported by the head of the tambov region, yegorov, UNN reports.
Details
This morning at 4:35 a.m., an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked an oil depot in the michurinsky municipal district of tambov region, russia, causing a fire on the territory of the facility.
The fire is currently localized.
The incident did not result in any human casualties.
