In the Russian Federation, the building of the research institute that produces radio components is on fire: people break out windows so as not to suffocate

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91083 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102679 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119559 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189192 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233560 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143321 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369126 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181748 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149634 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197924 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
In the Russian Federation, the building of the research institute that produces radio components is on fire: people break out windows so as not to suffocate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15618 views

A fire broke out at the Platan Research Institute near Moscow, which produces electronic parts and radio components. Inside the building of the Research Institute "Platan" there are people. They break windows, wave their hands, and ask for help.

In the Russian Federation, the building of the research institute that produces radio components is on fire: people break out windows so as not to suffocate

Near Moscow, a fire occurred on the territory of the Research Institute "Platan", which is engaged in the production of electronic parts and radio components. One of the buildings is on fire, people are breaking windows so as not to suffocate, reports UNN with reference to the Telegram channel Mash.

Details

According to Mash, the fire occurred on the territory of the Platan Research Institute in naukograd Fryazino, Moscow region. Thick black smoke billows from the windows of one of the buildings.

The research institute is engaged in the production of electronic parts and radio components. Specializes in theoretical and practical research.

"There are people inside the building of the Platan Research Institute. They break windows, wave their hands, and ask for help. Rescuers are trying to get to them. The fire has already spread to several floors," the report says.

According to Mash, people break out windows so as not to suffocate in the building.

It is previously known that 9 people were blocked in the burning building.

The fire started on the fifth floor, the fire was given the third rank of complexity, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31