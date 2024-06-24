In the Russian Federation, the building of the research institute that produces radio components is on fire: people break out windows so as not to suffocate

Near Moscow, a fire occurred on the territory of the Research Institute "Platan", which is engaged in the production of electronic parts and radio components. One of the buildings is on fire, people are breaking windows so as not to suffocate, reports UNN with reference to the Telegram channel Mash.

Details

According to Mash, the fire occurred on the territory of the Platan Research Institute in naukograd Fryazino, Moscow region. Thick black smoke billows from the windows of one of the buildings.

The research institute is engaged in the production of electronic parts and radio components. Specializes in theoretical and practical research.

"There are people inside the building of the Platan Research Institute. They break windows, wave their hands, and ask for help. Rescuers are trying to get to them. The fire has already spread to several floors," the report says.

According to Mash, people break out windows so as not to suffocate in the building.

It is previously known that 9 people were blocked in the burning building.

The fire started on the fifth floor, the fire was given the third rank of complexity, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.