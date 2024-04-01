An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih - media
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion is reported in Kryvyi Rih after the Ukrainian Air Force warns of a missile fired in the direction of the city.
Sounds of an explosion were heard in Kryvyi Rih. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne.
Details
According to Suspilne correspondents, the sounds of an explosion are heard in Kryvyi Rih,
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile threat - an enemy missile in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.
"A missile to Kryvyi Rih," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.
